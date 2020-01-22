HOUTZDALE — The Harmony boys basketball team surged to 8-0 runs at the start of both the first and second quarters Wednesday night at Lamont Close Gymnasium, building a 40-23 lead over Moshannon Valley by the half.
The Black Knights made a valiant fourth-quarter comeback, slicing the deficit to as little as eight, but the Owls held off the hosts rally in a 65-54 victory.
Harmony’s 8-0 run in the first quarter was spurred on by the play of Jayden Westover, who penetrated the paint and dished off to either Jordan Schneider or Adam McGarvey for easy buckets on three straight possessions.
The Owls then went to their outside game, getting treys from Curtis Boring and Cohlton Fry, and going 6-for-6 from the free throw line to take an 18-6 lead after one.
“Jayden was driving into the middle of the key, collapsing that defense and finding Schneider underneath for nice, easy bank shots,” Harmony head coach Matt Woods said. “The kids came out tonight excited. They were pumped up. We thought we left a winnable game out on the court Monday night, so the kids were fired up to come out tonight and play well.”
Harmony went on another 8-0 run to start the second, taking a 26-6 lead with 5:41 to go in the half.
Mo Valley stopped the early run with a bucket, but the Owls continued to find ways to score throughout the second quarter, hitting on nine of their 15 shots from the field on the way to a 40-17 lead at the break.
“We didn’t come out with any intensity. That’s what we addressed at halftime,” Mo Valley head coach Justin Rydbom said. “I told them in pregame, ‘if we come out with some fire under us, we’ll be fine.’ But for some reason we just didn’t come out with that fire. It just wasn’t there at the beginning of the game.”
Isaac Elias netted six to lead Harmony’s 22-point out put in the second frame, while Westover and Anthony Maseto each contributed five.
Neither team could find its footing to start the second half, only combing to score six points through the first four minutes of play.
But Mo Valley got a couple buckets from Joe Bacher and big 3-pointers from Michael Kitko and Ethan Webb to win the quarter 15-11 and cut into the Harmony lead.
“Our kids still had the intensity, but a little mistake here and a little mistake there threw us off our rhythm a little bit,” Woods said. “It was pretty much an even quarter. They did outscore us by four, but we kept our lead.”
The Knight’s solid play spilled into the fourth quarter as they continued to chip away at Harmony’s advantage, which was as much as 25 late in the second quarter.
Kitko, Greg Dufour and Ben Murawski each nailed three-pointers and the Knights were able to make 5-of-8 free throws as Owl starters Schneider and McGarvey each spent time on the bench with four fouls.
“We got our footing in the middle of the third quarter,” Rydbom said. “Michael Kitko, Ben Murawski, Joe Bacher, all of our guys just went out and finally said, ‘it’s go time.’ We were more aggressive defensively. We created turnovers. And we finally started hitting some shots.
“And they were in foul trouble. That allowed us to get to the free throw line and get some easy points.”
Kitko’s trey with 54.8 seconds left made the score 62-54, but that was as close as the Knights got as Westover hit one of his two free throws and McGarvey scored a bucket in the paint down the stretch to help the Owls keep the hosts at bay.
“We dug ourselves too big of a hole at the start of the game,” Rydbom said. “I’m proud of the way our kids fought. A lot of teams would have laid down and quit in the second half. I give our kids all the credit in the world for not laying down. They fought until the very last second.”
McGarvey led the Owls with 16 points despite spending most of the game in foul trouble. Boring and Westover each added 12, while Schneider scored eight and pulled down eight rebounds.
Westover added five boards and seven assists to his stat line.
“As the season has progressed, everybody is stepping up. We are truly becoming more of a team,” Woods said. “The kids are starting to jel, and it’s a good time to start to jel.”
Kitko and Ethan Webb paced the Knights with 13 points apiece. Bacher added 10 points and nine rebounds.
The Owls improved to 3-12 overall and 3-3 in the Moshannon Valley League. They host Purchase Line on Friday.
The Black Knights slipped to 1-12 overall and 0-5 in the MVL. Mo Valley hosts Williamsburg Friday.
Harmony won the jayvee game 50-41. Fry poured in 26 points for the Owls, while Dalton Davis netted 19 for Mo Valley.
Harmony—65
Westover 4 4-6 12, McGarvey 6 4-6 16, Schneider 3 2-2 8, Boring 4 1-2 12, Elias 3 0-1 6, Maseto 2 0-0 5, Fry 2 0-0 5, Elli 0 1-2 1. Totals: 24 12-19 65.
Moshannon Valley—54
Kitko 5 0-0 13, Dufour 2 2-2 7, Murawski 2 2-2 7, Bacher 3 4-7 10, Lyon 0 0-0 0, E. Webb 2 8-9 13, Davis 1 0-2 2, Hansel 1 0-0 2, N. Webb 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 16-22 54.
Three-pointers: Kitko 3, Dufour, Murawski, E. Webb; Boring 3, Maseto, Fry.
Score by Quarters
Harmony 18 22 11 14—65
Mo Valley 6 11 15 22—54