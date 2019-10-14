On Monday morning, an email was sent out from the Clearfield athletic department to inform the media that Philipsburg-Osceola was going to forfeit its game against the Bison on Friday.
Honestly, we weren’t surprised. It was something we talked about in the newsroom on Friday night when we found out that three more Mounties went down with injuries.
The decision to cancel the remainder of P-O’s season wasn’t an easy one. The meeting involved the school, parents, administration and coaching staff.
But in the end, the decision is the right one.
People can go on about numbers and how forfeiting is the easy way out. It’s easy to talk when you are on the other side of the fence.
I’ve known most of these players since they were kids. I can tell you they are probably some of the toughest, most competitive kids I’ve known.
The injuries they’ve suffered this season haven’t just been twisted ankles and bruises. Protecting the kids is the number one goal of the Mountie coaching staff and I applaud them for making that decision.
But numbers and injuries aren’t just a Philipsburg-Osceola problem.
There have been more forfeits this season in the state than in any of the almost 20 years I have been at the paper.
Bishop Canevin, Conemaugh Valley, Shady Side Academy and United have all forfeited games this season due to low numbers.
Football is a tough sport. It’s much easier to get hurt on the football field than it is playing golf, cross country or soccer, three of the boys sports offered in the fall season.
A lot of A and AA schools have struggled with numbers in the last five years. It’s hard to get kids out, especially to practice for four or five days to only play once a week.
Some schools, like Clarion-Limestone and Johnsonburg, have gone the co-op route. It’s worked out well for both of those schools who have 40-50 kids on their rosters now.
I remember several years ago covering a West Branch game when the Warriors were down to just 14 kids. Luckily, they still had most of their skill kids, but they had to throw a kid who probably weighed 140 pounds on their line.
By the third quarter, most of the kids were exhausted from playing both ways and special teams.
But the Warriors rebounded and have had good numbers over the last several years.
Had West Branch been down to their fifth-string quarterback and 10 of those kids been freshmen, it may have made the exact same decision P-O did.
It’s a tough decision. But in the end, I applaud the school, coaches and parents for looking out for their biggest asset — their kids.