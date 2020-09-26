HOUTZDALE — The Northern Bedford County Panthers couldn’t have started out Friday night’s game against the home Moshannon Valley Black Knights any better. After getting the kickoff, one play was all they needed — a 62-yard run by Dalton Smith — as the Panthers took a 6-0 lead just 16 seconds into the game. It was a lead that wouldn’t be relinquished the rest of the night, as Northern Bedford used an array of big plays to take down the Black Knights by a 56-7 final.
“We know we’re a big play offense,” Panthers head coach Garry Black said. “We have a lot of speed and it’s difficult to defend all of it. A lot of guys are track kids ... and that helps on a football field. We played physical up front and we scored on defense. That’s always a good thing and I’m proud of our effort tonight.”
Smith ended up with three scores on the night on only five carries for a game high 113 yards.
After Mo Valley was stymied near midfield on its first drive, the Panthers took five plays before scoring again — this time with a 34-yard quarterback keeper by Thad Leidy — and with Leidy’s pass to Cadin Ebersole for the two-point conversion, the visitors had a quick 14-0 lead just 6:54 into the game.
Ebersole then added a touchdown of his own as he picked off Black Knight quarterback Michael Kephart, who was subbing for the injured Ethan Webb, as Kephart was hit as he threw, allowing Ebersole to pick it off near the line of scrimmage and he took it 30-yards to the end zone to put the Panthers up 21-0.
Three more scores in the second quarter — two from Smith and a 75-yard run from Brady Clark — put the game out of reach prior to halftime as the Panthers took a 42-0 lead into the locker room.
Although the scoreboard didn’t show it, Moshannon Valley moved the ball throughout the first half, picking up six first downs on a few sustained drives.
“We moved the ball and I was very happy with that,” Black Knights head coach Michael Keith said. “We need to work on better angles for tackling. We had them and they just scored away. Give credit to Northern Bedford. They’re very athletic and very quick. We’re just not there yet.”
Northern Bedford added a couple more scores in the second half, including a 65-yard run by Ebersole in the third and a 56-yard reception by Adam Johnson from backup quarterback Eion Snider midway through the fourth quarter.
Moshannon Valley’s lone bright spot in hitting pay dirt was when Niko Smeal scored on a two-yard run near the end of the third quarter.
Johnson’s score set the final at 56-7 as Black was quite pleased with his team’s overall performance.
“Our goal is getting better every single week we play,” Black said. “I think we took another step in the right direction ... As long as they continue to play selfless football and not worry about who does what, we’ll get better each and every week. But if they start worrying about that stuff, that’s when we’ll regress. And they haven’t shown that — they’re very selfless and hats off to them.”
Kephart ended up being 4-of-7 for 30 yards for the Black Knights, while also rushing for 42 yards.
“Michael (Kephart) did a great job for getting thrown into the fire like he did.” Keith said.
Levi Knuth led Mo Valley with 52 rushing yards.
“Like I told the guys, we got better from last week,” Keith said. “I know the scoreboard didn’t show that but in the coaches’ eyes, offensively we got better. Now, defensively, we have to get better and we need to continue to improve.”
The Panthers went to 2-1 on the season and hosts Everett next week.
“We’ve had two great weeks of practice and we want that to translate to the kids,” Black said. “If we continue working hard in practice, we can continue to get better and continue to do good things.”
Mo Valley falls to 0-3 and travels to Mount Union next week.
“We just need to keep working and get our young guys caught up,” Keith said.
NORTHERN BEDFORD COUNTY—56
MOSHANNON VALLEY—7
Score by Quarters
No. Bedford;21;21;7;7;—;56
Mo Valley;0;0;7;0;—;7
First Quarter
NB—Dalton Smith 62 run, (kick failed), 11:44.
NB—Thad Leidy 34 run, (Cadin Ebersole pass from Thad Leidy), 5:06.
NB—Cadin Ebersole 30 interception return, (Collin Yeatts kick), 2:46.
Second Quarter
NB—Dalton Smith 7 run, (Evan Coffey kick), 10:52.
NB—Dalton Smith 24 run, (Evan Coffey kick), 3:31.
NB—Brady Clark 75 run, (Evan Coffey kick), 1:07.
Third Quarter
NB—Cadin Ebersole 65 run, (Evan Coffey kick), 8:29.
MV—Niko Smeal 2 run, (Michael Kephart kick), 1:25.
Fourth Quarter
NB—Adam Johnson 56 pass from Eion Snyder, (Evan Coffey kick), 5:02.
___
;NB;MV
First downs;14;13
Rushes-yards;21-319;42-159
Comp-Att-Int;5-10-0;4-7-1
Passing Yards;137;30
Total Plays-Yards;31-456;49-189
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Punts;0-0.0;4-29.5
Penalties-Yards;2-10;4-30
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Northern Bedford—Dalton Smith 5-113, Cadin Ebersole 4-80, Brady Clark 1-75, Thad Leidy 10-40, Justin Ward 4-15, Eion Snider 1-11, Adam Johnson 1-2, Noah Baker 1-(-1), Bryant Mickey 1-(-1), Team 1-(-15).
Moshannon Valley—Levi Knuth 9-52, Jalen Kurten 1-47, Michael Kephart 12-42, Niko Smeal 8-28, Tanner Kephart 5-10, David Honan 5-5, Lucas Yarger 1-4, Team 1-(-29).
PASSING
Northern Bedford—Eion Snider 2-of-3, 76 yds.; Thad Leidy 3-of-7, 61 yds.
Moshannon Valley—Michael Kephart 3-of-7, 30 yds., 1 INT.
RECEIVING
Northern Bedford—Adam Johnson 1-56, Brooks Snider 1-25, Brady Clark 1-22, Hunter Walter 1-20, Evan Clouse 1-14.
Moshannon Valley—Micah Beish 2-18, Niko Smeal 2-12.
INTERCEPTIONS
Northern Bedford—Cadin Ebersole.
Moshannon Valley—None.