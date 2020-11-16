CORAOPOLIS – Clearfield girls soccer head coach Todd Winters and Lady Bison player Amanda Hazel, a pair that led the Lady Bison to a Mountain League title, a District 9 championship and the state playoffs after falling just short of each achievement for several years, were the last two to leave the field Saturday.
Hazel, the only Lady Bison senior, reflected on the storybook season in the minutes after her final game in the state quarterfinals.
“It’s definitely one of my best years here, and I’m so proud of all the girls,” Hazel said. “It’s such a young team, and I know they’re going to be so good over the next few years. Being Mountain League champs and District 9 champs was a great way to end my senior year.”
District 7 champion North Catholic, led by junior Jayden Sharpless’ hat trick, won 5-2 over Clearfield at Moon High School in the class 2A playoffs.
“Jayden was really driving us with her work rate,” North Catholic coach Emily Karr said. “She’s a big piece for us in how much ground she covers. I think she found success when she had some space to work with.”
The Trojanettes didn’t waste any time getting on the scoreboard with sophomore Lauren McDonald scoring the game’s first goal 28 seconds in. Sharpless’ first goal came in the 35th minute and gave North Catholic a 2-0 lead.
The Lady Bison responded with less than 10 seconds left in the first half when sophomore Elle Smith scored on a corner kick to make it 2-1 at halftime.
“That was definitely really important for us,” Smith said. “It was the momentum we needed, because we didn’t want to be down, so we poured our hearts out on the field. We wouldn’t have scored our goals without the defense, midfield and forwards working together. It was a full team effort all day.”
North Catholic senior Tori Michalski scored on a corner kick in the 54th minute and Sharpless added her second goal in the 58th.
Smith netted her second goal in the 68th minute off an assist from Hazel, but Sharpless answered with her third a minute later.
North Catholic senior goalie Andrea Bean saved four of six shots on goal, and Clearfield freshman goalie Cayleigh Walker saved 13 of 18 shots she faced, including several spectacular saves in the second half to keep the game close.
“We were excited to play, and we were determined to score goals today,” Sharpless said. “They’re goalie is really good, though. We were really surprised by some of her saves.”
The Lady Bison ended the season with a 15-3-1 record.
“We had hoped it would have gone down another way today with a win, but North Catholic is a good team,” Winters said. “We thought we could compete with them and at times we were. Other times we’d lose a mark. We had opportunities early with corner kicks that we usually put in, but I’m not disappointed. These are great girls who had a great season.”
With a team full of youth – 17 of the 21 players on Clearfield’s roster are freshmen and sophomores – the future is bright for the Lady Bison.
“They just keep getting better each week, and it’s a pleasure watching them and coaching them,” Winters said. “We have a really, really nice group of girls with a lot of talent. We certainly hope next year we’ll be back in this position and hopefully a lot more.”