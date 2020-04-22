Swimming has been a big part of Noah Jordan’s life.
He started the sport when he was in fourth grade and has been on the varsity swimming team at Clearfield High School since he was a freshman, earning four letters.
The sport helped Jordan form a lot of great relationships and helped him grow as a person. It also made things easier for him when he switched schools early in his high school career.
“Swimming has been the best thing in my life,” Jordan said. “I made wonderful friends through swimming, had fantastic coaches and have learned so much about self discipline and personal growth.
“We moved from Curwensville to Clearfield when I was a freshman in high school. I was at a new school and had a lot of change in my life. Swimming helped me find my niche and enabled me to fit in.”
Jordan also became quite good at his craft, going to the PIAA Meet as a junior on the 200 medley relay team that placed third and then qualifying for states again his senior season after winning the 100 breast stroke and swimming on two winning relay teams at the District 9 Meet.
“I went to states with a relay team my junior year and it was an amazing experience,” Jordan said. “I was so proud to be a part of something so big. My senior year I won first place in an individual event, 100 yard breast stroke, and two relay events. I was so proud of myself and my team.”
Unfortunately for Jordan and his teammates, they were not able to compete at the PIAA Meet this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, literally getting turned away as they were checking in.
“We arrived at states at Bucknell but unfortunately were not permitted to compete,” Jordan said. “They sent us home before we were able to swim.
“I was very disappointed when my high school swimming career was cut short. I was looking forward to states and having closure to my senior year. My mom keeps telling me I will have a lot of exciting events in my life and this is just a small part of the picture. I know that is true but it’s been difficult to give up all of those senior year events that you look forward to.”
The only child of Barry Jordan and Dr. Melanie Jordan, Noah has a lot of great memories in the sport of swimming.
“My favorite moments were winning the 100 breaststroke at high school districts and winning the 200 breaststroke at YMCA districts and setting a new pool record at the 200 yard breaststroke,” Jordan said. “I was so proud of myself and felt like all of my hard work had paid off.”
The work ethic that helped Jordan reach those heights were fostered by his high school swimming coach Jackie Morrison.
“My role model is my coach, Jackie Morrison,” Jordan said. “I look up to Coach Mo because she is so dedicated to her students, athletes and sport. She expects a lot out of her athletes but never more than what she expects out of herself. She has taught me discipline and to trust myself.
“I have been so proud to be part of her team. She makes you feel like you are part of something big and you can make a difference if you work hard and put in the time and effort.”
In addition to swimming, Jordan also competed on the high school golf team, earning two letters. He is also the Student Council Treasurer and belongs to the Clearfield Revitalization Youth Council and National Honor Society, and he works as a dental assistant at the office of Dr. Melanie Jordan and Dr. Cynthia Miller.
With all that going on, one would think Jordan has difficulty balancing his academics, his extracurricular activities and a job. But he says he likes to stay busy.
“I really enjoy having structure and routine,” Jordan said. “The quarantine of COVID-19 has been difficult because of the lack of structure and routine. Following the first couple of weeks in quarantine I realized how much I missed the structure.
“Coach Mo and Coach Brad Brooks from Penn State Altoona both reached out to me and suggested that I get into a routine of working out and doing school work. I found that once I developed a schedule my days seem to have much more meaning and purpose. The days did not seem so long. I have learned so much about myself through this whole experience.”
Jordan will be joining Coach Brooks and the Penn State Altoona swimming team in the fall. He will major in biology with the hopes of becoming a dentist.
“I can’t wait to see where swimming takes me. WE ARE!!! That is my next chapter,” Jordan said.