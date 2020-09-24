Last week was a tough one for area football programs and fans as three Progressland teams had their games postponed or cancelled.
Clearfield was unable to play after having a positive COVID-19 test affect the team and that also affected Philipsburg-Osceola’s game as the Mounties’ opponent Penns Valley played the Bison the week before and had to quarantine as well.
Curwensville did not have the virus cause a postponement, but instead had its game cancelled when Sheffield decided to shut down its season due to low numbers. The Golden Tide still played under the lights at Coach Andy Evanko Stadium, holding a scrimmage to try to stay in their routine.
“We definitely would have loved to play last Friday night, especially for our seniors,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “We know that anything could happen and that we are not guaranteed any more games this season.
“With that being said, our coaching staff quickly adapted and we played a competitive intersquad scrimmage with fans cheering on. We treated it as a great opportunity to compete and get better. We filmed our scrimmage and critiqued it exactly like we would have critiqued a game.”
The Tide and Mounties are scheduled to be back in action this week and Glendale, Mo Valley and West Branch are all hoping to get their third game in. But everyone knows that simply isn’t guaranteed.
“We have to continue to prepare for each week, and hope we get a chance to compete this week,” P-O head coach Jeff Vroman said.
Clearfield’s home game with Bellefonte has been postponed to a later date and the Bison remain in quarantine.
In other games:
Curwensville (0-1) at Union/AC Valley (2-0)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Union/AC Valley won the first ever meeting last season.
LAST MEETING: Union/AC Valley held the Tide to 84 yards of offense in a 24-0 victory last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Curwensville’s Duane Brady, Collin Jacobson and Danny McGarry. Keystone’s Kylar Culbertson, Tanner Merwin and Caden Rainey.
LAST WEEK: CURWENSVILLE 1, SHEFFIELD 0: The Golden Tide won by forfeit last week after the Wolverines cancelled the rest of their season. UNION/AC VALLEY 14, KEYSTONE 7: The Falcon Knights scored the only points of the second half as Caden Rainey’s 10-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the third quarter was the difference. Kylar Culberton had an 80-yard interception return for a TD.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Union is a good team,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “They are 2-0 for a reason, and it shows on film. They have several returning offensive lineman that get off the ball with a burst. They have a great athlete at QB. I was impressed with how well he threw the ball versus Brockway, and he has been a dynamic athlete for them at multiple positions over the last few years. We must win the line of scrimmage with both our OL and DL and we must play physical and disciplined on defense. If we can do both those things, we will find ourselves in a tight game against a high caliber opponent.”
Glendale (1-1) at Bellwood-Antis (2-0)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Blue Devils have won 21 straight in the series after the Vikings won the inaugural meeting in 1980.
LAST MEETING: Zach Mallon caught a touchdown pass and ran for a score and the Blue Devil defense limited the Vikings to 16 yards rushing in a 48-0 victory in 2019.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Glendale’s Cody Bickford, Garret Misiura and Brock Smeal. Bellwood-Antis’ Zach Mallon, Ty Noonan and Zach Pellegrine.
LAST WEEK: NORTHERN BEDFORD 40, GLENDALE 0: The Vikings surrendered 377 yards on the ground to the Panthers and 495 in total in the defeat. BELLWOOD-ANTIS 46, EVERETT 0: The Blue Devils had 15 different players carry the ball, rushing for 276 yards and three touchdowns in a shutout victory.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “Coming into the season, we knew that each week would be a challenge,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said. “We are starting six sophomores and a few of our upperclassman are playing football for the first time this year. Add in that we are dealing with injuries at several key positions makes this week even more of a challenge. Bellwood is one of the top teams in the area and one of the most consistent programs in the state. They are fundamentally sound, well coached, and battle tested. We need to play a mistake free game, control time of possession, and tackle well.”
Northern Bedford (1-1) at Moshannon Valley (0-2)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Panthers have won three straight to close the gap in a series the Black Knights lead 12-9.
LAST MEETING: Thad Leidy threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns and Dalton Smith ran for 64 yards and three scores in the Panthers’ 47-6 victory last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Northern Bedford’s Brady Clark, Cadin Ebersole, Leidy and Smith. Mo Valley’s David Honan, Levi Knuth and Aaron Wonderling.
LAST WEEK: NORTHERN BEDFORD 40, GLENDALE 0: Ebersole ran for 184 yards and two touchdowns on just seven carries, Smith added 118 yards and a score and Leidy completed 12 of his 15 pass attempts in the win. WEST BRANCH 42, MO VALLEY 7: The Knights fell behind rival West Branch 20-0 and never recovered. Mo Valley fumbled seven times, losing three, and threw an interception.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “They just have tremendous team speed,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. “We need to contain them as best as we can and limit their big play ability. We need to execute on offense with no mistakes. When we do that we have been successful. We just have to be more consistent.”
Central (2-0) at Philipsburg-Osceola (1-0)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Central has eight straight wins and leads the all-time series 25-13.
LAST MEETING: Central, which led 35-0 at the half, got 174 yards and four TD passes from then freshman QB Jeff Hoenstine on the way to a 49-7 win a season ago.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Central’s Parker Gregg, Hoenstine and Hunter Smith. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Kaleb Stamm, Hunter Weitoish and Ryan Whitehead.
LAST WEEK: CENTRAL 26, BELLEFONTE 14: Hoenstine completed 18 of his 28 pass attempts for 216 yards and three scores and rushed for a TD to lead the Dragons to the win. PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA: Did not play due to Penns Valley being under COVID-19 quarantine.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We need to limit big plays and have consistency in all three phases of the game,” P-O head football coach Jeff Vroman said.
Mount Union (0-1) at West Branch (1-1)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Trojans have a 23-10 edge and have won seven of the past eight matchups.
LAST MEETING: Trojan running back Ethan Carbaugh ran for 299 yards and four scores to lead Mount Union to a 33-21 victory over the Warriors, who got 186 yards receiving and a TD from Noah Hoffner.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Mount Union’s Vince Lear, Klayton Willoughby and Dayvon Wilson. West Branch’s Tyler Biggans, Will Herring and Hoffner.
LAST WEEK: SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON 32, MOUNT UNION 14: The Trojans trailed just 8-7 at the half, but were outscored 24-7 after the break to suffer the loss in their season-opener. WEST BRANCH 42, MO VALLEY 7: Freshman QB Biggans threw for four touchdowns (two to Hoffner) and ran for another to lead the Warriors to the win.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: We need to get off to a fast start and be aggressive on both sides of the ball,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “Offensively we need to have a balanced approach and let our guys make plays. Defensively, be aggressive at taking away the things they like to do.”