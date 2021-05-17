CURWENSVILLE — Last Monday, early runs were the name of the game as Curwensville faced off against West Branch.
The Warriors got the upper hand that day, but Curwensville turned the tables on Monday, scoring two early in a 6-0 victory.
“We came out flat a week ago,” said Tide head coach Tom Harzinski. “Credit to West Branch they played a tough game. Today, we came up with some timely hitting and we were able to manufacture some runs. We were hitting our stride early.
“We had some clutch hitting and some timely hits that we did have the last time we played them. We had some good bunts and we just executed so much better this game.”
Curwensville got things moving offensively in the bottom of the first, as Spencer Hoover was hit by the first pitch of the game.
Thad Butler singled, as did Keegan Wilson, who plated Hoover. Butler came home on a sacrifice fly by Jake Mullins to make it 2-0 in favor of the hosts.
Mullins also did his job on the mound, handcuffing the Warrior batters for three straight innings, allowing just one hit and a walk.
“I can’t say we had great pitching,” Learish said. “At times we made some good pitches and little hits here and there went in.
“We had a couple of opportunities to score and we didn’t and in a close ballgame you just can’t do that.
“Our guys haven’t quite learned that yet. We are really young, but we keep learning.”
Curwensville added on a third run in the bottom of the third, as Hoover singled, moved to second on a wild pitch and came home on a RBI single by Jake McCracken.
McCracken was thrown out at second, trying to steal, and wound up being one of three runners gunned out by Warrior catcher Isaac Tiracorda.
West Branch put two runners on in the top of the fourth, as Tyler Biggans walked and Kyle Moore singled.
But Mullins got out of the jam with two flyouts and a strikeout.
“Jake Mullins is a great pitcher,” said West Branch head coach Dave Learish. “It’s probably the best curve ball we have seen all year. He kept us stymied with that.
“He threw a change up too. But it was his curve ball was what kept us way off balance. He did a great job.”
Curwensville tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth as Hoover led off with a single, followed by Butler getting walked.
An RBI single from Wilson plated Hoover, while Butler came home on a fielder’s choice to make it 5-0 in favor of the Tide.
Curwensville scored one final run in the sixth, as Chase Graham singled before moving to second on a sac bunt by Tyler Lee. Nik Fegert was sent out as a pinch runner, coming home on a RBI single by Butler.
Mullins allowed a leadoff single to Brody Rothrock in the seventh, but got a fielder’s choice and two grounders straight to Wilson at first to set the final.
“We scored early, then set dormant for an inning or two, then we kept adding a run here or there,” Harzinski said. “Jake Mullins pitched lights out today. He had a lot of first-pitch strikes, got ahead of batters and his curveball worked nicely today.”
Mullins finished the game with seven strikeouts, improving to 4-2 on the season.
Curwensville improved to 9-8 overall. The Tide host Kane on Wednesday.
“It was all Curwensville today,” Learish said. “They played well. They hit the ball when they needed to and they made a lot of plays.”
West Branch dropped to 6-9 overall. The Warriors host Mount Union today.
West Branch—0
Kolesar ss-2b 3020, Z. Tiracorda ss-p 3000, I. Tiracorda c 2010, Biggans rf 2000, Folmar 1b 3000, McGonigal 2b 0000, Moore lf 3010, Rothrock 3b 3010, Guglielmi cf 3010, Graham p-1b 3000. Totals: 25-0-6-0.
Curwensville—6
Hoover c 3320, Butler ss 3221, Wilson 1b 3022, McCracken cf 3012, Mullins p 2011, Brown dh 3000, Sunderlin 3b 3010, Rowles pr 0000, Graham rf 2020, N. Fegert pr 0100, Lee 2b 2000, C. Fegert lf 0000. Totals: 24-6-11-6.
Score by Innings
West Branch 000 000 0—0 6 0
Curwensville 201 021 x—6 11 0
LOB—West Branch 7, Curwensville 5. SAC—Lee. SF—Mullins. HBP—Hoover (by Graham). SB—Mullins.
Pitching
West Branch: Graham—4+IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5ER, 2 BB, 5 SO. Z. Tiracorda—2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Curwensville: Mullins—7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Mullins. LP—Graham (1-6).