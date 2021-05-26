Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low around 55F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.