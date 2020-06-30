Moyer’s Auto Body scored five runs in the top of the first inning against the Clearfield Lions and never looked back in a 14-4 victory Monday evening at James A. Anderson Ball Field.
Moyer’s rapped 12 hits off three Lions pitchers and enjoyed 5-run innings in both the first and fifth frames.
Christian Welker led the offense, going 3-for-3 with a double and a triple, while walking two times. He also scored two runs and knocked in four.
Welker led off the top of the first with a base hit, but was erased from the base paths two batters later on a fielder’s choice. Joe Knee had an RBI single to plate the first run of the game and Luke Casher drew a bases loaded walk to make it 2-0.
Austin Clark belted a 3-run double later in the frame to put Moyer’s on top 5-0.
The Lions got two runs back in the bottom of the first. Isaac Durandetta walked, moved to second when Elijah Quick reached an error, stole third and raced home on a wild pitch. Quick scored later on Matt Irvin’s groundout.
Welker got Moyer’s offense going again in the second when his one-out triple plated Nate Owens, who led off with a double. Welker scored on Scott Clark’s grounder. Clark reached on an error and scored on Knee’s second run-producing single, making the score 8-2.
The Lions had five errors in the contest. which led to five unearned runs.
Leading 9-3 in the top of the fifth, Moyer’s put five more runs on the board, four scoring with two outs.
Dennis Swales drew a bases-loaded walk to knock in Casher, who led off the frame with a base hit, making the score 10-3.
Following two strikeouts, Owens hit a single to plate a run and Welker belted a three-run double to clear the bases and put Moyer’s in front 14-3.
The run support was plenty for Jesse Lumadue, who tossed a complete game for Moyer’s.
Lumadue had a no-hitter through 4 2/3 innings before allowing a base hit to Cody Taylor. He ended up giving up four runs, just one earned, on four hits. Lumadue walked seven batters and struck out six.
Eric Myers and Craig Mays each hit seventh-inning doubles off Lumadue. Mays plated Myers with his two-bagger. Durandetta added a triple in the sixth.
Moyer’s Auto Body improved to 1-2 in the Clearfield County Youth Baseball League (CCYBL), while Clearfield Lions dipped to 1-1.
Moyer’s is back in action Wednesday, hosting Allport. Clearfield Lions travel to Croatian Club on Thursday.
Moyer’s Auto Body—14
Welker 2b 3234, S. Clark cf 2211, Rumsky ss 3111, Knee 3b 4122, Casher 1b 3221, Lumadue p 3200, A. Clark eh 4113, Swales lf 3101, Hummel eh 3000, Kearney ph 1000, Michael c 3000, Defelice cr-ph 1000, Owens rf 3221. Totals: 36-14-12-14.
Clearfield Lions—4
Mikesell cf 2000, Durandetta ss 2110, Quick c 3100, Myers 1b 2110, Irvin 3b-p 3001, Lombardo p-2b-3b 3000, Mays 2b-p-2b 2111, Dixon lf-eh 2000, Hoover rf-eh-lf 1000, Taylor eh 1010, Sproul eh-rf 1000. Totals: 23-4-4-2.
Score by Innings
Moyer’s 530 150 0—14 12 3
Lions 210 000 1— 4 4 5
Errors—Rumsky, Lumadue, Michael; Durandetta 2, Irvin, Lombardo, Mays. LOB—Moyer’s 12, Lions 5. DP—Lions 2. 2B—A. Clark, Welker; Myers, Mays. 3B—Welker; Durandetta. SB—Welker; Durandetta, Quick, Mikesell, Mays 4. SAC—Mikesell. HBP—Owens (by Irvin).
Pitching
Moyer’s: Lumadue—7 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 7 BB, 6 SO.
Clearfield Lions: Lombardo—1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO;Mays—2 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Irvin—3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Lumadue. LP—Lombardo.