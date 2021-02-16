WINGATE — The Philipsburg-Osceola and West Branch wrestling teams will compete today at Bald Eagle Area High School in the District 6, Section 2 Class AA Tournament. The Top 2 finishers will advance to the District 6 Tournament Saturday at the Altoona Fieldhouse.
Moshannon Valley was also to be part of the sectional tournament, but chose not to participate due to COVID concerns.
“Moshannon Valley decided that they did not want to jeopardize other athletes’ health due to concerns within the wrestling program,” Mo Valley athletic director Tom Webb said.
The Mounties have 11 of the 13 weight classes represented, while the Warriors will take nine wrestlers to the event.
P-O’s Marcus Gable (120), Hunter Weitoish (160) and Parker Moore (215) all garnered top seeds for the Mounties. Scott Frantz (113), Nick Coudriet (126), Austin Foster (138) and Luke Hughes (145) are each seeded second.
Hayes Jones (189) is the lone West Branch wrestler with a No. 1 seed. Landon Bainey (106), Logan Folmar (172) and Ethan Yingling (215) nabbed second seeds.
West Branch’s John Myers will tangle with P-O’s Hughes at 145, and Mountie Dom Shaw battles Jones in the only two Progressland semifinal matchups.
“Post season is always the best time of the season,” West Branch head coach Jason Bainey said. “Kids work hard all year to battle against the best come post season in the hopes of reaching their goal of becoming a state champ.
“We have been telling our kids to focus on one match at a time. At this stage of the game, you need to focus on advancing each week in order to give yourself a shot of winning a gold medal.”
P-O head coach Brad Pataky could not be reached for comment.
Wrestling is set to begin at 5:45 p.m.
Here are the semifinal pairings for the District 6 Section 2 Class AA Wrestling Tournaments to be held Tuesday at Bald Eagle Area High School. Wrestlers are listed according to seed, name, school, grade and record. The Top 2 placewinners advance to the District 6 Tournament Saturday in Altoona.
TEAM KEY: Bald Eagle Area (BEA), Philipsburg-Oseola (PO), Penns Valley (PV), St. Joseph’s Academy (SJ), West Branch (WB).
106 pounds
(1) Lucas Fye, BEA, 9, 10-2, bye. (3) Colten Shunk, PV, 9, 4-1, vs. (2) Landon Bainey, WB, 9, 14-0.
113 pounds
(1) Coen Bainey, BEA, 10, 11-0 vs. (4) Landen Pase, WB, 10, 8-6. Chase Fleshman, PV, 10, 3-3 VS. (2) Scott Frantz, PO, 2-1.
120 pounds
(1) Marcus Gable, PO, 9, 4-3, bye. (2) Hunter Gardner, BEA, 9, 5-4, bye.
126 pounds
(1) Cooper Gilham, BEA, 12, 10-3 vs. (4) Kaleb Sallurday, WB, 10, 3-6. (3) Justin Darlington, PV, 12, 3-2 vs. (2) Nick Coudriet, PO, 11, 6-1.
132 pounds
(1) Zack Whitmer, SJ, 12, 3-0 vs. (4) Ben Gustkey, PO, 10, 0-4. (3) Drake Holderman, PV, 12, 3-4 vs. (2) Ty Watson, BEA, 9, 4-1.
138 pounds
(1) Amonn Ohl, SJ, 12, 2-1 vs. winner of (5) Parker Johnson, WB, 11, 4-10 vs. (4) Mason Reese, BEA, 9, 9-4. (3) Nate Long, PV, 11, 4-1 vs. (2) Austin Foster, PO, 11, 5-1.
145 pounds
(1) Jeffre Pifer, BEA, 10, 7-4, vs. (4) Noah Fetterolf, PV, 11, 2-3. (3) John Myers, WB, 10, 9-5 vs. (2) Luke Hughes, PO, 11, 2-5.
152 pounds
(1) Dristen Wolfe, PV, 12, 3-1, bye. (2) Cameron Dubbs, BEA, 9, 8-4, bye.
160 pounds
(1) Hunter Weitoish, PO, 12, 6-1 vs winner of (5) Josh Hershbine, SJ, 11, 0-2 vs. (4) Tyce Cantolina, WB, 11, 9-5. (3) Cole Felker, PV, 11, 3-0 vs. (2) Noah Foltz, BEA, 11, 12-1.
172 pounds
(1) Malachi DuVall, PV, 12, 5-0 vs. (4) Jimmy Richtscheit, PO, 11, 1-5. (3) Brady Proctor, BEA, 12, 4-8 vs. (2) Logan Folmar, WB, 10, 11-3.
189 pounds
(1) Hayes Jones, WB, 12, 7-3 vs. (4) Dom Shaw, PO, 11, 0-1. (3) Hunter Lyons, PV, 10, 0-2 vs. (2) Matthew Knepp, BEA, 11, 7-5.
215 pounds
(1) Parker Moore, PO, 12, bye. (3) Mason McCauley, BEA, 10, 2-3 vs. (2) Ethan Yingling, WB, 12, 12-2.
285 pounds
(1) Ben Sharer, PV, 12, 4-1, bye. (3) Chase Klinger, PO, 11, 0-1 vs. (2) Nathan Antonuccio, BEA, 12, 1-11.