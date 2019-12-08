THREE SPRINGS — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team upended Mount Union 66-61 on Saturday night to capture the Southern Huntingdon Tip-Off Tournament title.
The Mounties’ Ryan Whitehead was named the tournament MVP. He had 21 points and 10 rebounds in the title tilt.
Jeremy Whitehead was named to the All-Tournament team with 14 points on Saturday.
P-O’s Kaleb Richardson had a double-double as well, finishing the night with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
The Mounties trailed after the first quarter, but took a two-point lead into the half.
Mount Union lead at the end of three, before P-O outscored them 19-11 in the final frame to take the win.
Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 2-0 and hosts state-ranked Huntingdon tonight.
Mount Union—61
Brumbaugh 3 0-0 8, Heffelfinger 4 1-2 10, Trice 3 1-2 9, Wilson 2 0-0 5, Hand 7 1-3 16, Delo 5 0-0 13. Totals: 24 3-7 61.
Philipsburg-Osceola—66
Ty. Doyle 3 0-0 6, Richardson 6 0-0 12, R. Whitehead 9 3-4 21, De Simone 1 4-7 6, J. Whitehead 4 4-6 14, Matson 2 2-2 7, Depto 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 13-21 66.
Three-pointers: Brumbaugh 2, Heffelfinger, Trice 2, Wilson, Hand, Delo 3. J. Whitehead, Matson.
Score by Quarters
Mount Union 14 14 22 11—61
P-O 10 20 17 19—66