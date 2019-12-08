Philipsburg-Osceola Southern Huntingdon Tip-Off Tournament champs

The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team upended Mount Union 66-61 on Saturday night to win the Southern Huntingdon Tip-Off Tournament. In front, from left, are Oliver Harpster, Colby Hahn, Zach Eckberg, Tristan Doyle and Jake Kosut. In the middle are Braeden Fenton, Parker Matson, Kyle Hahn, Jake DeSimone and Chad Frank. In back are assistant coaches Troy Butterworth and Greg Whitehead, Kaleb Richardson, Ryan Whitehead, Jeremy Whitehead, Tyler Doyle, Aaron Depto, Keegan Soltis and assistant coach Jon Whitman.

 Submitted Photo

THREE SPRINGS — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team upended Mount Union 66-61 on Saturday night to capture the Southern Huntingdon Tip-Off Tournament title.

The Mounties’ Ryan Whitehead was named the tournament MVP. He had 21 points and 10 rebounds in the title tilt.

Jeremy Whitehead was named to the All-Tournament team with 14 points on Saturday.

P-O’s Kaleb Richardson had a double-double as well, finishing the night with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

The Mounties trailed after the first quarter, but took a two-point lead into the half.

Mount Union lead at the end of three, before P-O outscored them 19-11 in the final frame to take the win.

Philipsburg-Osceola improved to 2-0 and hosts state-ranked Huntingdon tonight.

Mount Union—61

Brumbaugh 3 0-0 8, Heffelfinger 4 1-2 10, Trice 3 1-2 9, Wilson 2 0-0 5, Hand 7 1-3 16, Delo 5 0-0 13. Totals: 24 3-7 61.

Philipsburg-Osceola—66

Local Sports Coverage

Ty. Doyle 3 0-0 6, Richardson 6 0-0 12, R. Whitehead 9 3-4 21, De Simone 1 4-7 6, J. Whitehead 4 4-6 14, Matson 2 2-2 7, Depto 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 13-21 66.

Three-pointers: Brumbaugh 2, Heffelfinger, Trice 2, Wilson, Hand, Delo 3. J. Whitehead, Matson.

Score by Quarters

Mount Union 14 14 22 11—61

P-O 10 20 17 19—66