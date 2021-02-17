After inclement weather pushed back the District 6 Class 2A Section 2 Tournament on Tuesday, a pair of Progressland teams took to the mat last night at Bald Eagle Area High School with the host Eagles as well as Penns Valley and St. Joseph’s.
Philipsburg-Osceola pushed eight of its 11 entrants through to Saturday’s District 6 Tournament at the Altoona Fieldhouse, crowning three champs along the way.
Marcus Gable (120), Luke Hughes (145) and Hunter Weitoish (160) won titles for the Mounties — the second-seeded Hughes doing it by beating top seed Jeffre Pifer (BEA) by a 4-2 decision in sudden victory.
Scotty Frantz (113), Austin Foster (138), Dom Shaw (189), Parker Moore (215) and Chase Klinger (285) all took second.
Shaw had to beat West Branch’s Hayes Jones, the No. 1 seed, in a true second-place matchup.
“Overall we are extremely pleased with our team’s effort,” P-O head coach Brad Pataky said. “There are some things we need to work on technically and strategically as a team and individually. At this point in the season, what separates the best wrestlers are the daily habits and mentality with which you approach your opportunities.
“Those opportunities include not only competition, but practice. How you practice makes a significant difference in how you compete. Doing the little things extraordinarily well will set you apart from your competition in the postseason.”
West Branch got just two of its nine wrestlers through, including top-seeded Landon Bainey, who was the 106-pound champ, and 215-pound champ Ethan Yingling, who beat the top-seeded Moore 8-5 in the finals.
“We kicked our kids’ tails the last two weeks,” West Branch head coach Jason Bainey said. “Some kids could take it and some didn’t, but it really paid off for Ethan. That’s probably the best match of his career.”
Landon Bainey took care of BEA’s Justin Fye, 10-0.
“Fye’s a tough competitor,” Coach Bainey said. “He’s trains at the club with us. Landon stayed in good position and was never really in any danger of getting scored on. It was good to get a full six-minute match in.”
Penns Valley won the tournament with 134.5 points to just edge out BEA, which had 128 points. P-O was third with 124.
The Rams had just six qualifiers, but crowned four champions. BEA joined the Mounties with eight qualifiers. The Eagles had two champs in Coen Bainey (113) and Cooper Gilham.
Penns Valley’s champions were Dristen Wolfe (152), Malachi DuVall (172), Hunter Lyons (189) and Ben Sharer (285). St. Joe’s rounded out the champs at 132 (Zack Witmer) and 138 (Ammon Ohl).