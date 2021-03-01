INDIANA — Philipsburg-Osceola might not have had a single wrestler in Saturday night’s championship final matches at the Southwest AA Regional Tournament at IUP, but the Mounties did something no other Progressland team did — qualify all four of their wrestlers for next week’s super regional.
Marcus Gable, Austin Foster, Hunter Weitoish and Parker Moore all finished fifth or higher to move on to the West Super Regional, which pits the top five wrestlers from Saturday’s SW AA regional and the top three from the Northwest AA Regional, which was held in Sharon.
“It’s something that we have been working with them on throughout the season,” said P-O head coach Brad Pataky. “It’s not always how you start, but how you finish.
“We, as a team, are just thankful to be here and take part in this experience. They have been upbeat and fortunate to be able to have a wrestling season.
“So the fact that we have four guys moving on is an even bigger blessing, so we are very happy for the kids and really excited to see them move on to the next round.”
Freshman Marcus Gable made a big splash early for P-O, downing District 7 champ Nik Ferra 3-0 in the opening round to move into the 120-pound semifinals.
Gable fell in the semis to Tyrone’s Hunter Walk, but bounced back to win his fifth-place match 10-3 to be the first Mountie wrestler qualified.
“Marcus is a rare individual,” Pataky said. “He is very susceptible to learning. He loves learning and loves working hard.
“When you have that combination, it’s a blessing to have. He’s been getting better throughout the year and he enjoys that process of getting better.
“It’s great to see in a young kid. We are very happy for Marcus. He’s been working hard and it’s paying off.”
Gable will take on the top seed at the super regional — Bishop McCort’s Mason Gibson.
Teammate Austin Foster had a harder way to qualification for the super regional after losing his first match by fall to Burrell’s Ian Oswalt.
Foster needed to win the consolation quarterfinals to have a shot at getting out.
He did just that, taking down District 5 champ Colton Bollman of Chestnut Ridge by fall in 1:33.
Foster fell in the consey semis, dropping him into the fifth-place match, where he needed to win to move on.
He did just that again, taking down another District 5 wrestler, this time Tussey Mountain’s Chad Weist by major decision 8-0.
“He’s another kid who has a really good attitude,” said Pataky. “He realizes that he is better than he has been showing.
“He’s been able to take the past couple of years experiences and adding to that moving on to what would technically be the state tournament.”
Foster is set to take on a familiar face in Glendale’s Brock McMillen — the SW AA champion at 138 pounds.
Senior Hunter Weitoish won his first round bout at 160 pounds 5-0 before dropping his quarterfinal match to top-seeded A.J. Corrado of Burrell 7-0.
Weitoish gutted out a 2-0 win over Meyersdale’s Trevor Pettit. The Mountie wrestler advanced on the strength of a third-period reversal to nab the win.
Weitoish fell in his third-place match to Forest Hills’ Ryan Weyandt 4-1. Weyandt had also topped the Mountie in the finals of the District 6 Championships.
“This is Hunter’s fourth regional appearance,” said Pataky. “He was able to overcome several obstacles throughout the tournament in order to qualify for the super regional.
“His semifinals performance shows that how he is capable of hanging with and beating some of the best wrestlers in the state at his weight class. If he takes the same mentality he had from this past weekend into next weekend, he could end up winning his weight class. We are really happy for Hunter.”
The Mountie senior will now face Johnsonburg’s Cole Casilio in the quarterfinals of the super regional. Casilio is the District 9 champ and NW AA champ.
The final Mountie to get out was Parker Moore, who made a name for himself at last year’s regionals by winning the 195-pound bracket.
Moore was in a tough 215-pound bracket and found himself in a first-round match up with eventual champ Dayton Pizer of Mount Pleasant.
He fell by fall, but rebounded to win his next two bouts to make the third-place final.
Moore defeated Meyersdale’s Bryant Most by fall in 3:46, before toppling Huntingdon’s Briar Deline 7-4 in the consey semifinals.
The Mountie fell to Knoch’s Eli Reese in the consolation championship match, 5-3.
“He came back really strong, and that’s something we have seen him being able to do,” Pataky said.
“And sometimes that’s hard, especially this time of the year.
“We told the kids, you are going to be wrestling some tight matches and it all comes down to who wants it most, and tonight Parker wanted it most.”
Moore will face off against Corry Area’s Hayden Linkerhof, the District 10 and NW AA regional champ, in his super regional quarterfinal.
Pataky said he thought the key to getting out for his four wrestlers was the fact that the Mountie coaches had been trying to prepare them not only technically, but mentally as well.
“The stuff we are working with them on in the room, they are starting to see that it’s not just technical, it’s mindset.
“And that’s what we have been working with the kids and it’s the kind of stuff that really works during the year.
“You can have all the technique in the world, but if you don’t have that mindset, it’s not going to pay off.”
The West AA Super Regional is back at IUP on Saturday beginning at 8 a.m.