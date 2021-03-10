PHILIPSBURG — Despite losing a 66-62 heartbreaker to Westmont Hilltop on Tuesday in the semifinals of the District 6 Class AAA playoffs, there are two things certain about the Philipsburg-Osceola basketball team — they will be back and they will be dangerous.
“It was a great game,” said P-O head coach T.J. Anderson. “Westmont is a good team. They matched our intesity. They came out on fire. This is the first time we have been on this stage. This is a learning experience for us. We are going to grow from this. Our program will grow from this.
“I thought we did well. I thought we handled ourselves well and we showed some true character tonight. I am proud of our boys tonight.”
And while the Mounties’ first trip to the playoffs in over a decade didn’t end they way they hoped, they put up a fight, even after going down to the Hilltoppers early to start the game.
Westmont jumped out to a 9-2 lead to start the game, lead by Dylan Croft, who drained a three in the run.
P-O pulled to within 12-8, but the Hilltoppers continued to hit shots when they needed them, pulling back out to a 23-13 lead at the end of 1.
The Mounties kept chipping away at the lead, but could only get as close as 35-30 late in the second quarter.
Westmont Hilltop took a 41-30 advantage into the half, and looked to build on it to start the third.
But P-O kept chipping away at the lead, getting it down to 50-47 when Oliver Harpster nailed a big three.
The Mounties tied the game at 50-50 with 1:20 to go in the third frame, this time off a trey from Jeremy Whitehead.
Westmont’s Tanner Civis hit a bucket to give the Hilltoppers back the lead, but two free throws and a trey from Jake DeSimone with 39 seconds left in the quarter gave P-O a 54-52 lead.
The teams traded the lead back and forth in the final stanza before buckets from Ryan Whitehead and Jeremy Whitehead put the Mounties back on top 62-59.
Civis came through with a big basket for the visitors, and P-O led 62-61 with just over a minute remaining.
But the Mounties turned the ball over and Civis was fouled in the scrum to get the ball. He hit one of his two shots to tie the game at 62-62.
Philipsburg-Osceola again turned the ball over with 55.1 seconds to play on an offensive foul.
That set up Westmont Hilltop to get the final shot, which they did, a screamer from the bottom of the three-point arc from Craft, who was also fouled with 3.6 seconds left.
Craft was injured in the melee when his teammates piled on top of him to celebrate, so Alex Ray took the foul shot and knocked it down, making it 66-62.
P-O tried to get one final shot off, but the clock ran out, giving the Hilltoppers the victory.
“It is a sign of a young team who hasn’t been here before,” said Anderson. “If this is next year and they are still doing this, I am afraid. But right now I am not.”
Westmont will play Bishop Guilfoyle for the District 6 Class AAA title on Friday night.
Ryan Whitehead led the Mounties with 19 points and 10 rebounds. DeSimone added 18 points, while Harpster netted 12. Jeremy Whitehead was also in double figures with 10.
It was the last game in a P-O uniform for Aaron Depto, Kyle Hahn and Ryan Whitehead.
“My heart bleeds for those guys,” said Anderson. “We wanted to get to the championship game for them, because they have had so much turmoil in the last four years. We just couldn’t get it done tonight.
“But you know what? These memories will stay with them forever. They will always be a part of our family.”
The Mounties finished the season at 12-6.
Westmont Hilltop—66
Svencer 2 0-0 5, Weeks 7 2-2 18, Mosorjak 3 0-1 6, D. Craft 7 0-0 19, Civis 8 1-2 17, Ray 0 1-1 1. Totals: 27 4-6 66.
Philipsburg-Osceola—62
Harpster 5 0-0 12, DeSimone 7 3-3 18, R. Whitehead 8 2-3 19, J. Whitehead 4 0-0 10, Doyle 1 1-2 3, Johnson 0 0-0 0, Depto 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 6-8 62/
Three-pointers: Svencer, Weeks 2, D. Craft 5. Harpster 2, DeSimone, R. Whitehead, J. Whitehead 2.
Score by Quarters
Westmont 23 18 11 14—66
P-O 13 14 24 8—62