HERSHEY — Philipsburg-Osceola qualified three wrestlers for the PIAA Tournament, which begins Thursday at Hershey’s Giant Center and all three Mounties are excited to get on the mats on the biggest stage in the state.
Parker Moore, who won a Southwest Regional title at 195, will be joined teammates Hunter Weitoish (160) and Chase Chapman (138), who both made it to PIAAs last season. Chapman was 1-2 at PIAAs last year, while Weitoish was 2-2.
“The state tournament is always the most exciting tournament of the year,” P-O head coach Brad Pataky said. “Our kids are looking forward to getting on the mats at the Giant Center. They’ve made a lot of progress during the past two weeks and are prepared for their first matches.”
Chapman, the sixth-place regional finisher, has a pigtail matchup with Biglerville’s Blake Showers (36-7), the fourth-place Southeast Regional finisher. The winner moves on to face Southwest champ Kaden Cassidy of Bedford. Cassidy (32-0) beat Chapman in the quarterfinals on the way to his title.
Also in the top half of the bracket at 138 is Curwensville’s Zach Holland (32-1), the Northwest Regional runner-up, and Saucon Valley’s Jacob Jones (41-6), the Southeastern champ. Jones was a PIAA champion at 132 last season. He beat Cassidy 3-2 in the semifinals.
Weitoish (31-6), the third-place finisher at Southwest Regionals, has a Round of 16 matchup with Johnsonburg’s Cole Casillo (36-4), the Northwest runner-up. Weitoish defeated Casillo twice (5-0 and 2-0) at the Ultimate Warrior Tournament in January.
A win against Casillo most likely sets up a quarterfinal bout with Southeastern champ Andrew Cerniglia (43-1) of Notre Dame Green Pond. Cerniglia beat St. Joseph’s Caleb Dowling 3-0 in last season’s 145-pound PIAA final.
Benton’s Nolan Lear (32-1), the Northeastern champ is also in the lower bracket, while returning 160-pound state champ Thayne Lawrence (21-0), a two-time champ, of Frazier is in the top half of a loaded weight class. Lawrence beat Weitoish in the semifinals of the Southwest Regional Tournament.
Moore (33-6) will get the winner of a pigtail bout between Line Mountain’s Dominick Bridi (31-8) and Southmoreland’s Bret Huffman (25-8). Moore could have a possible semifinal battle with Southern Columbia’s Gaige Garcia (45-0), the returning PIAA champ at 195. Garcia pinned Moore in the semis of the Ultimate Warrior Tournament.
“We’ve been trying to help them understand that each match is an opportunity to give their opponent a reason to quit,” Pataky said. “Everyone has something going on physically or mentally and all it takes is that extra effort in giving them a reason to quit.
“The extra mat return, extra hustle back to the center after going out of bounds, extra shot all play a large part in helping them find a reason to back down. We’ve also tried to help them understand that regardless of the outcome, they are still the same person at the end of the day and we are proud of them.”
The class 2A tournament begins Thursday at 9 a.m.