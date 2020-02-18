PATTON — Four possessions in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s District 6 class 3A first-round playoff game proved to be the difference in the Philipsburg-Osceola’s boys basketball team's loss to host Cambria Heights.
The Mounties, making their first postseason appearance since 2008, sandwiched a pair of unforced turnovers around consecutive charges late in the third quarter and the Highlanders took advantage, turning a two-point deficit into a five-point advantage.
P-O was unable to recover and fell to the eight seed by a 60-49 score.
“There were about three-and-a-half minutes left and we had a two-point lead and we had the two charges and a couple turnovers and they came down and executed their offense, and they got buckets,” P-O head coach Matt Curtis said. “We definitely showed our youth in the playoffs, not executing down the stretch. But that has been a problem of our all year. When we get in those situations, we just struggle in those close games right now.”
P-O had a 41-35 lead — the biggest advantage either team had through three — late in third quarter, before the Highlanders cut it to a one possession game to start the fourth at 41-39.
Jake DeSimone had seven of his 10 points in the third and the Mounties were able to spread the offense around among four different scorers, while shooting nearly 50 percent from the floor.
“We had some big moments there in the third quarter,” Curtis said. “We made some good halftime adjustments as a team. They were following the game plan and executing, but down the stretch we kind of got away from things.”
Ryan Whitehead gave the Mounties a big boost when he got the ball under the basket and was able to dribble out and put down a monster two-hand dunk that gave P-O a 43-41 lead and energized the team and hometown fans that made the trip.
But the Highlanders answered almost immediately, getting a 3-pointer from Adam Link from deep in the corner in front of his bench, which got a roar from the Cambria Heights fans and seemed to put the momentum squarely back on the home team’s shoulders.
P-O took the lead back one more time, but it wasn’t long after that when the four-possession sequence took place and another Link 3-pointer suddenly had the Highlanders on top 53-47 with 2:07 to play.
“After that dunk, after seeing something like that ... that’s the importance of having home-court advantage,” Curtis said. “Their crowd never let them get out of the game, and their players stepped up and hit some big shots down the stretch.
“You have to tip your hat to that team, they made the plays when they needed to and we unfortunately just came up a little short.”
With P-O needing to foul to try to cut into the Highlander lead, Cambria Heights made 5-of-6 from the charity stripe and pulled away for an 11-point victory.
Cambria Heights led 14-13 after one quarter, thanks in large part to the play of Preston Lamb in the paint. Lamb had several offensive boards and putbacks, scoring seven of his game-high 20 points in the frame.
Lamb was able to grab six offensive rebounds in the game and led the Highlanders with nine total.
P-O was able to do a better job on the boards in the second quarter and was able to outscore the hosts 14-12 to take a 27-26 advantage to the break. Ryan Whitehead had nine of his 11 boards in the first half.
“Rebounding was one of our weaknesses as a team this year, and that’s one of their strengths,” Curtis said. “We worked on it the last couple days, trying to find a way to keep them off the boards.
“You have to give them credit. Rebounding is a lot of heart, and they went out and got them. Loose balls and extra shots will win you games, especially when you factor in all the turnovers that we had down the stretch.”
Whitehead led the Mounties with 12 points. DeSimone scored 10, while Parker Matson and Kaleb Richardson each netted eight.
The Mounties finished with a record of 10-13, but despite the disappointing end to the season, Curtis had nothing but praise for his team, especially seniors Tyler Doyle, Richardson and Keegan Soltis, who was unable to play this season due to injury.
“It was 12 years since we’ve been back to the playoffs,” Curtis said. “Just to get here was an accomplishment. I can’t say enough about our senior class. We had the most wins in probably the last 15 years as a class. Double-digit wins for the first time since 2008. And we made the playoffs.
“We were just a couple plays short.”
Philipsburg-Osceola—49
Doyle 2 2-2 6, Richardson 3 2-2 8, R. Whitehead 6 0-0 12, DeSimone 4 0-0 10, J. Whitehead 2 0-2 5, Matson 3 2-2 8, Depto 0 0-0 0, Harpster 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 6-8 49.
Cambria Heights—60
P. Lamb 9 2-3 20, L. Lamb 4 4-4 14, Farabaugh 3 2-2 9, Link 4 2-2 12, C. Whiteford 0 0-0 0, McCombie 0 0-0 0, B. Whiteford 0 0-0 0, Mazenko 1 3-4 5. Totals: 21 13-15 60.
Three-pointers: DeSimone 2, J. Whitehead; Farabaugh, L. Lamb 2, Link 2.
Score by Quarters
P-O 13 14 14 8—49
Cambria Heights 14 12 13 21—60