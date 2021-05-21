TYRONE — One bad inning.
The Philipsburg-Osceola baseball team struggled through a momentum-changing bottom of the fourth inning Thursday against Tyrone in the District 6 class 3A quarterfinals at the Harry Sickler Complex.
The Mounties committed four errors and were the victims of a bad hop in the the infield. The inning was also marred by two umpire confrontations — one with the P-O dugout and another with a Tyrone fan.
All that led to five runs for the Golden Eagles, who won the game 5-2.
The fourth inning started with Tyrone’s Brandon Lucas reaching base on an error after a bit of a collision with Mountie first baseman David Meersand.
That was also where some of the umpire issues started as one warned the Tyrone bench about the collision, while another disputed it was a problem.
“They got warned for running over our first baseman and instead of minding his own business, (the third base umpire) comes over and says, ‘quit talking trash, they didn’t run you over.’ The other guy had just warned him for doing it. I don’t understand what he’s doing, but he had been talking to our players the whole game.”
Sankey says the third base umpire had been giving the Mountie infield some grief over calling timeout between plays.
“I teach my guys to call timeout when a play is dead and he was saying, ‘what do you need a timeout for?’ And the players were telling him that ‘coach tells us to call timeout.’ And he said, ‘can’t you throw the ball from here to the pitcher?’ And he kept doing that all game. Why would you say that to a high school player?”
A little later in the inning, it all boiled over.
With Bryce Hunter on second and two outs, Zac Lagars singled to plate him. Lagars moved to second on an outfield error.
Lagars then stole third on a 3-2 pitch to Michael Buck. The throw to third was wild and Lagars, who got tangled up with P-O’s T.J. Wildman on his sllde, scored on the play.
Tensions between the third base umpire and the Mountie dugout and fans rose at that point and the offical had words with Sankey and confined him to the dugout for the rest of the game.
“I’ve been coaching 24 years and I’ve never been kicked out or restricted to the dugout,” Sankey said. “I’ve never even argued with an umpire. I don’t know why he even said anything to me. I don’t argue, that’s not my style. But that whole inning was just so frustrating.”
And unfortunately for the Mounties, it wasn’t over.
Whitehead hit the next batter, David Lang, with a pitch, then gave up an RBI single to Blaine Hoover on a ball that took a wicked hop over shortstop Parker White’s head.
Hunter followed with a base hit that scored Lang. Another P-O error on the play also allowed Hoover to score.
Whitehead struck out Rodney Shultz to end the inning, but the damage was done as the Eagles batted around and put five unearned runs on the board.
“Ryan — God love him,” Sankey said. “He kept his composure and kept pounding the strike zone.”
Whitehead tossed two more scoreless innings after the rough fourth inning. He ended the game allowing five unearned runs on just four hits. He struck out seven batters and walked just one.
“Ryan just battled back and put up more zeroes,” Sankey said.
The Mounties were unable to make a comeback on Tyrone ace Aiden Coleman, who gave up just one hit — a triple to Nate Gustkey — and two walks, while striking out 10.
Coleman also tossed a one-hitter against P-O on April 26 in a 4-1 regular season win for the Eagles.
“We knew Coleman coming in because he pitched against us earlier this year,” Sankey said. “We knew he was going to be tough. He’s really good, the best we’ve seen this year.”
P-O was able to get to Coleman for a run in each of the third and fourth innings.
Colby Hahn drew a four-pitch walk to lead off the third, moved up on a wild pitch and advanced to third on White’s groundout.
Hahn scored on the next pitch when Coleman started toward the mound but never let go of the ball. He was called for a balk, allowing Hahn to score.
P-O made it 2-0 in the fourth when Meersand tripled to right and scored on a wild pitch.
But the Mountie lead didn’t last long as the hosts pulled ahead in the home half of the fourth.
Tyrone advances to the D-6 class 3A semifinals. The Eagles will host Richland, which beat Central Cambria 7-0.
P-O ends its season with a record of 8-9.
Six P-O seniors, led by Gustkey and Ryan Whitehead, played their final game in a Mountie uniform.
“Ryan’s been so good for so long,” Sankey said. “He missed last year, and he probably would have been the school’s all-time wins leader. He may still have it. I’ll have to check. But he absolutely carried us in 2019 and he’s pitched so well this year.
And Nate has been a really good catcher. And he had a big bat. He was so hot at the beginning of the year., it was ridiculous.”
Kyle Hahn, Caleb Pellerite, Tommy Stephens and Spencer Wilsoncroft are also in the class of 2021.
“Caleb hit the ball well for us too,” Sankey said. “He hurt his arm a little bit and missed a few games, and he was late today because he was taking an AP exam. He’s ranked like fourth in the class and he’s such a good kid.
“Tommy DH’d for us a little bit, and I just told Spencer and Kyle that the hardest part about coaching at the high school level is not playing guys that deserve to play. It’s easy to put a kid on the bench that goofs off in practice, but those guys worked so hard and I wish I could have played them more.
“But we lost four nonleague games that we could have got some guys in. I just feel bad for those guys that we couldn’t get them in more.”
Philipsburg-Osceola—2
Meersand 1b 3000, Gustkey c 3110, J. Whitehead lf 2000, Wildman 3b 3000, R. Whitehead p 3000, DeSimone cf 3000, C. Hahn rf 2100, White ss 1000, Coudriet 2b 2000. Totals: 22-2-1-0.
Tyrone—5
Hunter cf 3021, Shultz ss 3000, Lucas 3b 3100, Gampe 1b 3000, Coleman p 2000, Light cr 0000, Lagars rf 3111, Buck c 2000, Rhoades cr 0100, Lang 2b 2100, Hoover lf 3111. Totals: 24-5-4-3.
Score by Innings
P-O 011 000 0—2 1 6
Tyrone 000 500 0—5 4 0
Errors—Wildman, Meersand 2, J. Whitehead, Gustkey, Coudriet. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 2, Tyrone 4. 3B—Gustkey. SAC—Coleman. HBP—Lang (by R. Whitehead). SB—Hunter, Lagars. WP—R. Whithead 1, Coleman 2. Balk—Coleman.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: R. Whitehead—6 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO.
Tyrone: Coleman—7 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 10 SO.
WP—Coleman. LP—R. Whitehead (3-5).
Time—1:31.