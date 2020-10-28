SPRING MILLS — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys soccer team fell to host Penns Valley by a 3-0 score Tuesday evening in the quarterfinal round of the District 6 class 2A playoffs.
The second-seeded Rams scored the only goal of the first half when Connor Martz headed the ball toward the Mountie end from the midfield stripe. It bounced just to the edge of the box where Michael Johnson was able to split a pair of P-O defenders, before taking a touch and firing it past Mountie keeper Caleb Pellerite at 24:59.
P-O had a shot at the equalizer in the first minute of the second half when a corner kick was served into the box. But the Mounties were unable to get a shot off before a Ram clear.
Not too long after, Penns Valley’s Caleb Narber played a short cross to Aiden Culver, who sent it just to the right of Pellerite to make it 2-0 at 48:36.
Martz, Culver, Narber and Zach Heckman all had opportunities to put more distance between the Rams and Mounties on the scoreboard, but Pellerite came away with stop after stop on shots in the box to keep P-O within striking distance.
But the Rams put it away with 8:12 to play when Heckman scored off his own rebound shot. The play started with a Johnson throw into the box where Heckman struck it with his head, but the ball caromed off the crossbar and went straight down. Heckman followed his shot, waited for it to bounce to eye level and headed it into the net before Pellerite could recover from trying to stop the initial shot.
Penns Valley held a 12-2 advantage on shots and 5-2 edge on corners.
Pellerite made eight saves for P-O, while Dristen Wolfe stopped both shots he faced to record the shutout.
P-O, which fell to the Rams 2-1 and 5-0 in the regular season, ends with a record of 7-9.
Penns Valley (13-3) moves on to the semifinals against Westmont Hilltop on Thursday.
Penns Valley 3, P-O 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Michael Johnson, PV, (Connor Martz), 24:59.
Second Half
2. Aiden Culver, PV, (Caleb Narber), 48:36.
3. Zach Heckman, PV, (Johnson), 71:48.
Shots: Philipsburg-Osceola 2, Penns Valley 12.
Saves: Philipsburg-Osceola (Caleb Pellerite) 8, Penns Valley (Dristen Wolfe) 2.
Corner kicks: Philipsburg-Osceola 2, Penns Valley 5.