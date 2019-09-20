ALLPORT — It’s been the same story all season for the West Branch Warriors football team — big plays, missed opportunities and turnovers have kept them from getting that maiden win on the 2019 season. Friday night’s game at L.T. Drivas Memorial Field was no exception as the visiting Mount Union Trojans won 33-21 thanks to over 400 yards rushing and four interceptions.
“We threw some interceptions and had some drops,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “We talk all year — we can’t sustain that stuff. (Mistakes happened) at inopportune times. We drove down the field and all these mistakes happen in the end zone, in the red zone. So those mistakes were magnified tonight, which really hurt.”
In terms of big plays, Trojans quarterback Ethan Carbaugh gashed the Warriors defense in the first half, breaking runs of 90, 67, 50 and 42 yards on the night. The senior racked up 306 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries before leaving the game with an apparent leg injury just minutes into the third quarter.
“Defensively, when we’re trying to stop one guy, we’ve got to be able to get it done,” Hubler said. “(Carbaugh) was their offense and we’ve got to stop him. Once he gets out, it was a different story. (Carbaugh’s) a good ball player. But we’ve got to be able to stop one guy.”
The Warriors threw the ball 48 times on the night with quarterback Ayden Gutierrez, but only ended up with 17 receptions among five receivers. Drops also plagued the Warriors at crucial moments, including third and fourth-down plays throughout.
“It’s the story of our year right now,” Hubler said. “We’ve got to get better. We’re making mistakes on offense and we’ve got to be better defensively. I know I keep saying the stuff each week but it’s true — we’ve got to quit making mistakes and get better.”
West Branch came out of the gates firing on a nine-play, 62-yard opening drive that ended with running back Will Herring finding the end zone on a six yard run. The extra point by Sarah Betts gave West Branch an early 7-0 lead just 2:47 into the game. However one play later, Carbaugh found the end zone on a 67-yard run and tied it up just 16 seconds later.
The Warriors’ first interception on the night came on the very next drive by Brock Woodward and the Trojans made the Warriors pay just six plays later, with Carbaugh getting his second touchdown on the night from 12 yards out.
Mount Union got another interception — once again from Woodward — on the ensuing drive but couldn’t capitalize as the Warriors forced an incomplete pass on fourth-and-7 from the West Branch 16-yard line. From there, West Branch had an 11-play drive that ended with nothing to show for it. On fourth and goal at the Trojans 10-yard line, Gutierrez pass attempt to Noah Hoffner was dropped in the end zone on what would’ve been a game-tying touchdown.
One play later, Carbaugh busted out to the left and through Warrior defenders for a 90-yard score and a 20-7 lead after the missed PAT.
West Branch was driving once again until Mount Union defender Grayson McClain undercut a West Branch route and picked off Gutierrez for the third time.
Four plays later, Carbaugh scored his fourth and final touchdown on the night from eight yards out to give Mount Union a 27-7 halftime lead.
Carbaugh was then hurt on the seventh play of the second half after a six-yard run put the Trojans at the Warriors 8-yard line, with freshman Jayvien Brumbaugh becoming the team’s signal caller for the rest of the contest. However, West Branch was able to move them back after a botched snap by Mount Union and a couple of stops left them with a fourth-and-22 at the 26-yard line in which they were unable to convert.
After both teams traded possessions, Gutierrez found Hoffner in stride down the right side for a big gain. Hoffner was able to split a couple defenders and take it 70 yards to the house with 2:57 left in the game and cutting the Mount Union lead to 27-14.
Mount Union then put the game away with 6:50 left in the fourth quarter, as Klayton Willoughby scored on a 4-yard run to give the Trojans a 33-14 lead.
West Branch got on the board in the fourth quarter with 22 seconds left, as Gutierrez found Trent Bellomy over the middle for a 16-yard score to set the final at 33-21.
In the loss, Gutierrez threw for 322 yards while Hoffner led the way with 186 yards on seven receptions. Herring had 15 carries for 81 yards.
“Offensively, I’d say that was our best showing,” Hubler said. “We were able to run the ball. The pass game was there ... We can do that (passing and running), but the mistakes just put us behind the 8-ball.”
West Branch falls to 0-5 on the season and travels to Everett next week.
“Everett — they were 0-4 coming into tonight,” Hubler said. “If we play ball, we can win. But we’re crazy to think that we can make mistakes, not play good defense and think that we can overcome it.”