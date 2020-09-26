ALLPORT — With 2:44 left in the fourth quarter at L.T Drivas Memorial Field, a Tyler Biggans 2-yard touchdown rush put West Branch within one point of Mount Union. The Warriors took the field electing to kick the extra-point in hopes of sending the contest to Overtime.
However, a botched snap gave the Trojan defense an extra second to rush off the edge and tackle the place-holder, preventing the game-tying point from going through the uprights. After a quick three-and-out, the Warriors got one more shot, but a fourth-down heave was intercepted, thus spoiling the Warriors’ Homecoming with a final score of 21-20.
It’s rare that two freshmen are the stars in a varsity football game, but that turned out to be the case Friday night. West Branch received the ball to start the night. Freshman Biggans got the start ay quarterback Friday night after leading West Branch to a 42-7 dismantling of rival Moshannon Valley a week ago, a game in which he threw 4 touchdown passes and ran for one.
Biggans didn’t skip a beat against the Trojans, as the Warriors called his number early and often. West Branch’s opening series consisted of six plays: Three rushes from Biggans, one a 2-yard score, and three completed passes. A Sarah Betts extra-point put West Branch up 7-0. Biggans finished the night 6-of-14 with 120 yards and a touchdown through the air, and he also carried the rock 16 times for 57-yards and two scores.
“Biggans is doing great things,” said West Branch Head Coach Kevin Hubler. “A lot of times I think everyone loses sight that he’s a freshman. We’re asking him to do a lot, but he’s handling everything that we’re giving him.”
Mount Union took the momentum right back with a scoring drive of their own. A 51-yard rush byf reshman Je’saun Robinson on the Trojan’s first play from scrimmage set them up with first-and-goal. West Branch stood their ground, but Robinson found paydirt on fourth-and-goal to knot the score up at 7-all.
Both teams continued with the offensive fireworks, as West Branch took no time in answering back. On the second play of the drive, Biggans connected with Will Herring for a 64-yard score. Betts again nailed the extra-point to put West Branch up 14-7. On the ensuing kickoff, Je’saun Robinson wasted no time in evening the score. Robinson received the kick and took it 70-yards to the house to tie the game at 14 all.
Both teams began to stall out, as each defensive squad began to put on a show. The following three drives consisted of a West Branch fourth-down sack, a Mount Union fumble that would be recovered by West Branch, and a West Branch punt.
Mount Union took over and went on a 10-play, 70-yard drive that consisted of a few crucial third-and-long conversions. Trojan quarterback Jayvien Brumbaugh found Vince Lear for a 32-yard score on 4th and three to put the visitors back on top before the break. The big play seemed to haunt West Branch all night, especially early on.
“We gave up too many big plays, really in the first half,” said Hubler. “Their first offensive play nearly went for a touchdown, but we had a missed tackle. The kickoff return for a touchdown, we had a missed tackle. A couple times we had blown coverage.”
Mount Union looked to capitalize off of a West Branch fumble on the following possession, but the drive fell short as the first half came to an end.
The second half was a physical, defensive showcase for both teams. On the third play from scrimmage, a Jayvien Brumbaugh pass was intercepted by Biggans and returned to the Trojan 26-yard line.
With prime field position, Jackson Croyle took over at the quarterback position for West Branch. A loss of yards on a first down rushing attempt was followed by three-straight incompletions that resulted in a turnover-on-downs. The following two possessions resulted in punt attempts, as neither Mount Union nor West Branch could get any offensive production going.
Mount Union began to put a drive together before the end of the third quarter. After two-consecutive third down conversions, the Trojans faced a fourth and seven from the West Branch seventeen-yard line. Mount Union elected to kick a 27-yard field goal that would put them up by two scores going into the final stanza, but the kick fell just short.
West Branch faced a seven-point deficit midway through the fourth. The Warriors put on an offensive clinic that saw them carry out a 14-play, 69-yard drive. The drive was capped off with the aforementioned Biggans touchdown rush and missed point-after-attempt.
Following the miss, West Branch attempted a pooch-kick to try and get the ball back. They caught the Trojans off-guard, as the kick died just inside the boundary line on the Mount Union 14-yard line. Both teams raced for the ball, but Mount Union came out of the pile with the ball, and ultimately the game.
“For them, it was a game of big plays,” said Hubler. “They didn’t really sustain drives against us. That’s what you want to do. Make the other team drive down the field on you. That’s a tough task in High School. We can’t give teams big plays, we have to make them earn it. I’ll take this loss. Two minutes left to go in the game, we have all the momentum. I wanted to go for two and I talked myself out of it. We should’ve went for the win.”
West Branch (1-2) travels to Southern Huntington (3-0) next Friday. Mount Union (1-1) hosts Moshannon Valley (0-3) next Friday.
MOUNT UNION 21,
WEST BRANCH 20
Score by Quarters
Mount Union;14;7;0;0;—;21
West Branch;14;0;0;6;—;20
First Quarter
WB—Biggans 2 run, (Betts kick), 9:02
MU—Robinson 2 run, (Skopic kick), 6:50
WB—Biggans 64 pass to Herring, (Betts kick), 5:55
MU—Robinson 70 kick return, (Skopic kick), 5:37
Second Quarter
MU— Brumbaugh 32 pass to Lear, (Skopic kick), 3:17
Fourth Quarter
WB – Biggans 2 run, 2:44
___
;MU;WB
First downs;8;11
Rushes-yards;30-123;31-111
Comp-Att-Int;8-13-1;8-24-1
Passing Yards;94;140
Total Plays-Yards;43-263;55-251
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;1-1
Punts;3-33.3;3-34.6
Penalties-Yards;7-37;3-15
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Mount Union—Je’saun Robinson 13-84, Jayvien Brumbaugh 9-40, Klayton Willoughby 7-(-)1, Vince Lear 2-4, Bryce Danish 1-0,
West Branch—Tyler Biggans 16-57, Will Herring 12-49, Jackson Croyle 3-3.
PASSING
Mount Union—Jayvien Brumbaugh 7-12-1-81, Dayvon Wilson, 1-1-0-13
West Branch—Tyler Biggans 6-14-0-120, Jackson Croyle 2-10-1-20
RECEIVING
Mount Union—Vince Lear 5-66, Je’saun Robinson, 1-5, Dayvon Wilson 1-18, Blake Woodward 1-5
West Branch—Will Herring 4-97, Noah Hoffner 2-17, Owen Graham 1-16, Tyler Biggans 1-10
INTERCEPTIONS
Mount Union— Vince Lear
West Branch— Tyler Biggans