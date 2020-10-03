MOUNT UNION — The Mount Union football team took control of its game with visiting Moshannon Valley in the first quarter Friday night and never looked back in a 36-0 shutout of the Black Knights.
The host Trojans (2-1) dominated on both sides of the ball and featured a steady ground game set up by the passing attack. Mount Union, which ran for 233 yards, finished with a 356-25 advantage in total yards on the night. The Trojans also had two touchdown passes called back that would have added 104 yards to their passing totals.
“The offensive line played a good game giving Wilson time to throw the ball and set up the run well,” commented Trojan head coach Rob Turner. “The defensive line did a great job stopping the run and shutting down the inside. The guys made some big plays and they came together as a team tonight.
"We had a good practice this week. We just have to keep our foot on the gas. We need to come out next week and have good practices to get ready for Everett. A win always feels good.”
The action for the Trojans started in the first quarter with an interception by Dayvon Wilson on the Knights’ first series. Mount Union went to the air with Wilson connecting with Je’Saun Robinson for 50 yards to set up a nine-yard run by Klayton Willoughby for the touchdown. The Trojans faked the kick and Blake Woodward converted the two-point run.
The Trojans started the second quarter on the Moshannon Valley nine-yard line and, after a bad snap put them back to the 13-yard line, Wilson found Vince Lear in the end zone for a 13-yard touchdown. Trevor Skopic kicked the point after.
After a Knight punt, the Trojans were on a drive again and Levi Knuth picked off a Wilson pass on the one-yard line to end that threat. On the next possession for the Knights (0-4), they made their first first-down of the game and still came up empty and punted. As the clock ran down late in the second quarter the Trojans went to the air only to have a holding penalty eliminate a Wilson to Lear touchdown and the half ended with the Trojans up 15-0.
In the third quarter, Mount Union continued to play as a team, taking the kickoff and starting their drive on the 25-yard line. They moved the ball down field on three first downs, keeping the ball on the ground. With 7:46 on the clock, Wilson found Bryce Danish open in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown pass. Skopic kicked the point after.
On the next series of downs for the Knights, the ball came lose and William Harkleroad scooped it up and ran it in from 35 yards out at 6:45. Skopic again added the PAT.
The Trojans were not finished. The Knights had to punt, and Mount Union started on the 45-yard line late in the quarter. The Trojans worked the clock, keeping the ball on the ground and grinding out the yardage four and five yards at a clip.
They got down to the 22-yard line and out of the backfield Willoughby pulled in a 22-yard pass from Wilson with 1:08 left in the third quarter. Skopic kicked the point after to put the Trojans up 36-0 going into the final period.
The Trojans started to use the bench in the first series of downs in the fourth quarter, getting most of the underclassmen varsity time on the field. The Knights worked the first series of downs and then also went to the bench.
Moshannon Valley travels to Glendale (1-3) Friday night.
MOUNT UNION 36,
MOSHANNON VALLEY 0
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley;0;0;0;0;—;0
Mount Union;8;7;21;0;—;36
First Quarter
MU—Willoughby 9 run (Woodward rush).
Second Quarter
MU—Lear 13 pass from Wilson (Skopic kick)
Third Quarter
MU—Danish 19 pass from Wilson (Skopic kick)
MU—Harkleroad 35 fumble return (Skopic kick)
MU—Willoughby 22 yard pass from Wilson (Skopic kick)
___
;MV;MU
First downs;1;20
Rushes-yards;22-14;43-233
Comp-Att-Int;1-9-1;7-15-1
Passing Yards;11;123
Total Plays-Yards;31-25;58-356
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;2-2
Penalties-Yards;7-50;9-95
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Moshannon Valley—Smeal 7-29; Knuth 7-22; Honan 2-1; Kephart 5-(-13); Kurten 1-(-25).
Mount Union—Wilson 11-93; Robinson 10-50; Willoughby 10-35; Danish 4-26; Steele 2-14; Fortson 4-10; Woodward 1-3; Ripple 1-2.
PASSING
Moshannon Valley—Kephart 1 of 8, 11 yds., 0 TD, 1 Int; Kurten 0 of 1.
Mount Union—Wilson 7 of 15, 123 yds., 3 TDs, 1 Int.
RECEIVING
Moshannon Valley—Ball 1-11.
Mount Union—Danish 2-44-1; Lear 2-33-1; Willoughby 1-22-1; Robinson 1-19; Woodward 1-5.