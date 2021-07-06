The Moshannon Valley 12U’s magical run through the District 5 Tournament ended on Monday evening, when they fell to Bellefonte 12-2 in five innings in the loser’s bracket final.
Bellefonte moves on to face State College in the championship game. They would have to win twice to take the title.
Moshannon Valley fell behind early as Bellefonte put up four runs in the first inning off starter Brady Kephart. All four runs were unearned as Mo Valley committed six errors on the day.
Bellefonte went up 9-0 after three and a half innings, but Moshannon Valley got its bats going in the bottom of the fourth.
Gavin Lovell scored on a bases loaded walk issued to Collin Dunlap, while Bo Washell came home when Mason Abernethy was issued a free pass with the bases still loaded to make it 9-2.
That was as close as MV would get, however, as Bellefonte scored three runs in the top of the fifth, then got three quick outs to end it in five.
Dunlap had a double for Moshannon Valley, while Washell had a single.
Moshannon Valley finished the tournament at 4-2.
Bellefonte—12
Fortney p-2b 4121, A. Houser cf 4320, C. Houser c-1b 3221, Lehman ss 4110, Park rf 4221, Heeman 1b-lf 3123, Copperelle lf 1000, Lucco lf-c 2000, Cain 3b 1000, Tomasacev 3b 2000, Dubin 2b 0001, Vongunden p-1b 2220. Totals: 30-12-13-7.
Moshannon Valley—2
Abernethy cf-p 1001, Dunlap 2b 2011, Reifer ss-p 2000, Smith c 3000, Washell 1b-p 3110, Kephart p-1b 3000, Dunsmore lf 1000, Cook lf 1000, Foreman 3b 0000, Lovell 3b 0100, Mihalko rf 1000, Tekely rf 0000. Totals: 17-2-2-2.
Score by Innings
Bellefonte 431 13—12 13 0
Mo Valley 000 20— 2 2 6
2B—Dunlap. Fortney, Park. HR—Heeman. SB—C. Houser, Vongunden. CS—C. Houser, Lucco. HBP—Abernethy, Reifer, Foreman. WP—Reifer, Abernethy, Washell. Vongunden.
Pitching
Bellefonte: Fortney—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO. Heeman—1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1SO. Vongunden—1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO.
Moshannon Valley: Abernethy—1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO. Reifer—1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO. Washell—2 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Kephart—1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Heeman. LP—Kephart.