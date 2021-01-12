HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley’s Casey Ream is a busy high schooler.
The daughter of Kevin and Lisa Ream plays three sports at the school, in addition to a plethora of other activities.
Ream started playing softball in eighth grade, before picking up volleyball in ninth grade. She then picked up a spot on the school’s bocce ball team.
She has a total of nine letters in the sports.
She is also the first female to participate in football at the school, where she played right end for the junior high football team. It’s a sport her older brother, Hunter, also played.
Ream said her favorite sport is volleyball. Not surprising since she is a four-year letterwinner and the team’s captain.
“I think one of the reasons why I love it so much is because of the aggression and competitiveness that takes place,” she said.
She said she plays sports because of the friendships she makes and the life lessons sports teach you as an individual and team.
Her favorite memory came on the volleyball court as well.
“Personally I think the best memories I made was my sophomore year at Saint Joes,” Ream said. “It was the year that Coach (Kenise) Buck was coaching and I finally got the groove and a hit that I was anticipating the whole season. The adrenaline that rushed through my body, I could never forget. I looked at Coach Buck and she was proud that I finally knew in my head, of what I could accomplish.
“My love of my volleyball career would be playing the net, the adrenaline that flows in my veins, and the competitiveness of blocking and spiking the ball.”
Ream said Buck is her role model.
“She never gave up on any of us,” Ream said. “She always knew what I was capable of. She gave me confidence and how to truly love the game. For that, I look up to her as being one of my biggest supporters.”
Ream said that the COVID-19 pandemic made her more appreciative of playing sports.
“The pandemic has not really changed my perception of sports, but definitely made me realize not to take anything for granted and always play my heart out EVERY SINGLE GAME.”
Besides sports, Ream is involved in the National Honor Society, Varsity Club, Gardening Club, Art Club, Math Club, History Club, Spanish Club and Walking in Yoga.
She also volunteers at her local church and plays on a travel softball team.
Outside of school, Ream said her favorite thing to do is be with her family, always laughing and making memories with her friends and loving her pets.
After graduation, the Damsel senior plans to attend college and get a degree that involves working with animals.
“Always be your biggest supporter,” she said. “Never be afraid of the game, learn it, and have fun. When they say it goes fast, IT REALLY DOES.”