HOUTZDALE — It’s been 16 years since the Moshannon Valley baseball team hosted a District 6 playoff game and scored a postseason win.
But Thursday, the Knights erased all of that long history, downing visiting Conemaugh Valley 12-0 in five innings.
Moshannon Valley starter Michael Kitko allowed just one hit and one walk in the game, striking out nine.
“It feels amazing,” said Knights head coach Ryan Cornelius. “Everything I asked of the boys, they went out and gave 110 percent. It all came together and we were able to get a fantastic win.”
Senior catcher Michael Kephart agreed.
“It feels awesome,” he said. “I know it’s been a long time since we won a playoff game. And it’s great to do it as a senior.”
The Blue Jays got their leadoff batter on base after an error to start the game. But Kitko got two strikeouts and a groundout to leave him stranded at third.
Moshannon Valley left two runners stranded in the bottom of the first, but finally broke through in the second inning against Valley’s Casey Cruse.
Christian Nelson led off with a single, followed by a fly out to left by Ethan Webb. Kadin Hansel hit a fly ball into center, but it was dropped, allowing Nelson to come home. James Hummel reached on an infield single before Zach Witherow also reached on an error, plating Hansel.
“After the first two runs, everyone just eased in,” said Michael Kephart. “We were all a little more relaxed. That other 10, that just made us 10 times more excited.”
Kitko sat the Blue Jays down in order in the top of third, then led off in the bottom half of the frame.
Kitko ripped a triple into right field on a 2-0 pitch. Tanner Kephart put down a bunt, but it was fielded cleanly by the pitcher, who came home to get Kitko out.
“Sometimes you have to take advantage of some different situations,” said Cornelius. “That was maybe my bad call. But you just have to work things out and try your best.”
The Knights showed no effects of ill-timed play as Nelson drew a walk before Webb reached on an error on another dropped ball in the outfield to load the bases.
A single from Hansel plated Tanner Kephart to make it 3-0.
Conemaugh Valley went to Caden Hody in relief of Cruse.
He unleashed a wild pitch, allowing Nelson to score and moving everyone else up a base. Hody struck out the next batter, but another wild pitch allowed Webb to come home.
With the Knights back up to the top of the lineup, another wild pitch brought home Hansel to make it 6-0.
Jacob O’Donnell and Witherow each drew walks before Michael Kephart singled to plate O’Donnell. Kitko came up to bat again and this time drew a walk to load the bases.
Hody walked Tanner Kephart to load the bases and force home a run, widening Moshannon Valley’s lead to 7-0.
Conemaugh Valley put Cruse back on the mound, but he walked Nelson to force home Michael Kephart. A two-run single from Webb followed, along with another RBI single from Hansel to make it 12-0.
Kitko allowed just one runner on an error in the top of the fourth before getting two pop ups and a strikeout to get out of the inning.
The Knights also went scoreless in the bottom of the fourth, as Conemaugh Valley turned a double play.
Kitko wasted little time finishing off the Blue Jays in the fifth, sitting them down in order for the second time in the game.
“Kitko came out and pitched solid,” Cornelius said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better job out of a young kid. He threw hard and was right down the pipe. He threw strikes and just did an all-around fantastic job.”
“He was on pretty good,” said Michael Kephart of his pitcher. “He had a couple of full counts, but he stuck it out and got the outs. He’s pitching really well lately.”
It was the first playoff appearance for the Knights since a 2011 trip to Penns Manor where they fell 2-1. It was the first playoff win since 2005, when Moshannon Valley topped Bishop Guilfoyle 11-2.
Moshannon Valley travels to Saltsburg on Wednesday to face off against the top-seeded Trojans in the D-6 A semifinals. Saltsburg defeated Penns Manor 8-7 in 8 innings.
Conemaugh Valley—0
No. Hetzel ss 3000, Ni. Hetzel cf 2000, Hody 3b-p-3b 2000, Cruse p-3b-p 2000, Gates 2b 1000, Chontas lf 2010, Lauer rf 2000, A. Graffius rf 2000, N. Graffius dh-1b 2000, Stiffler c 2000, Konicky 1b 0000. Totals: 18-0-1-0.
Score by Innings
Conem. Valley 00 0 00— 0 1 4
Mo Valley 02(10) 0x—12 10 2
Errors—N. Graffius, Ni. Hetzel, Chontas, No. Hetzel. Nelson, Hansel. LOB—Conemaugh Valley 4, Moshannon Valley 8. DP—Conemaugh Valley 1. 3B—Kitko. SB—No. Hetzel. Witherow. T. Kephart.
Pitching
Conemaugh Valley: Cruse—3 2/3 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO. Hody—1/3 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO.
Moshannon Valley: Kitko—5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO.
WP—Kitko (3-2). LP—Cruse.