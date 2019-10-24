JOHNSTOWN – Summer Adams has done a little bit of everything for the Moshannon Valley girls soccer team during her career.
The senior has played everything from goalkeeper to forward as well as defender on midfielder.
Despite playing on a heavily wrapped hamstring on Thursday night, the self-described utility player lifted the Damsels into the District 6 Class A championship game by scoring the lone goal in Mo Valley’s 1-0 upset of top-seeded Westmont Hilltop in a game play at Richland.
“It’s amazing. I’m so grateful for my team to make it this far,” said Adams, whose squad will face rival West Branch in an all-Clearfield County final Oct. 30 in Altoona. “I’m excited. We’ve never made it this far, and I’m excited to see what’s going to happen.”
Mo Valley (12-8) has lost a pair of 2-1 games to West Branch this season, but coach Brian Wicker is looking forward to a third opportunity to face the Warriors.
“This is the most intense rivalry game you’ll probably have through this district,” he said. “It’s been an intense rivalry since I came to coach four years ago. And, I’ll tell you right now, it’s going to be crazy fun.”
The Damsels had plenty of fun celebrating Thursday night’s victory, even if it didn’t look like it was going their way early in the game.
Westmont dominated the first half but couldn’t crack the scoreboard. The Hilltoppers had a golden opportunity 6½ minutes into the game, as a rebound off Moshannon Valley keeper Tessa Switala fell to Eliza Crans, but the senior’s shot from in front of an open net went just over the crossbar.
“A lot of the girls started off a little timid or scared,” Wicker said. “They haven’t been in this situation, a few of them, this deep in the playoffs, so they were a little nervous going in. Our keeper was quite nervous going in, I’ll be honest about it. You could see it right out of the gate. Everybody started holding on back on defense, because they were trying to cover. Once we did that, we let them have so much possession in our half. But when we start to play our game, things change. We go up, get it forward and get some chances.”
The back line of Sydney Bubb, Sarah Tocimak and Janaye Shimmel thwarted a number of Westmont opportunities, and if they didn’t, Switala did.
Hilltoppers senior Alexis Nudds, who had limped off the field in the opening minutes, blasted a free kick from about 30 yards out that just went over the crossbar with 3½ minutes remaining in the half.
After surviving the rough start, Moshannon Valley seemed to grow into the game in the second half.
“I think we started off a little timid,” Adams said. “We’re the fourth seed they were the one seed. The mentality was to figure out how they were going to play and then adjust to it in the second half, and we did that.”
Adams scored off a set play with 29:14 remaining in the second half stun Westmont Hilltop (12-6-1).
“It was a well-placed, hard shot,” Hilltoppers coach Curtis Lichtenfels said. “It was a beautiful shot. The keeper had no chance of getting it.”
Sarah McClelland’s corner from the left side fell to Madison O’Donnell, who dropped it back for Adams.
“We’ve been practicing going to the corner and finding our person back the whole week,” said Adams, who blasted the ball into the top left corner past keeper Sabrina Zimmerman. “We finally found that ball and made it happen.”
Wicker was confident in Adams to score in that situation but said any of his other players could have as well.
“I trust every one of them to bury that ball when it’s laid back there,” he said. “Summer’s a phenomenal player ... but we don’t rely on one (player) as much as possible. We try to get everybody in the game. It was a set play. We’ve been working on it all week, and it worked out for us.”
After Adams put her team in front, the Hilltoppers turned up the pressure again, but they could never find an equalizer.
“Moshannon Valley’s a good team,” Lichtenfels said. “Moshannon Valley came to play. We came to play, but they got the one goal.”
Moshannon Valley 1,
Westmont Hilltop 0
Scoring Summary
1. Summer Adams, (Madison O’Donnell), 29:14.
Shutout: Tessa Switala.