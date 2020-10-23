Moshannon Valley picked up its first win of the season on Friday night, using a punishing run game to topple United 42-24 at CNB Bank Stadium.
The Knights rushed for 344 yards with both Levi Knuth and Niko Smeal rushing for 169 yards each.
Knuth scored three times, while Smeal punched in two scores.
"I was pleased with both Levi and Niko tonight," said Knights head coach Michael Keith. "I told them both before the game that they would have to block for each or it wouldn't work. They did a great job."
United received the open kickoff and went right down the field and scored when Hunter Cameron took in a 1-yard score with 4:24 left in the first quarter.
The conversion pass failed, giving the Lions a 6-0 advantage.
The Lions’ quarterback, Eli Clevenger, got hurt on one of the final plays of the drive, but returned for the next series after being helped off.
The Knights, who lost starting quarterback Michael Kephart to an injury last week, relied on their powerful backs to go on a 77-yard drive that ended with a 4-yard score by Knuth just four seconds into the second quarter.
A Kephart PAT made it Knights 7, Lions 6.
"That was so important," Keith said of the touchdown. "It gave us life. We really needed that. For us to go down and score and for these kids to realize that they could do it was huge."
United got a big run from Cameron to start its next drive, but a fumble on the snap, was recovered at the Lions 22, giving the Knights prime field position.
Moshannon Valley needed just two plays with Knuth punching in his second touchdown of the night with 8:23 to play in the first half.
Another Kephart PAT gave the Knights a 14-6 lead.
Moshannon Valley forced the Lions to punt on their next possession, but fumbled the ball at the Lion 47.
United got as far as the 42 before punting. The Lions downed the ball at the 11, but it mattered not as Knuth took it 89 yards on his next carry for Moshannon Valley’s third score of the night.
A Kephart PAT made it 21-6 with 3:28 to play in the second quarter.
"I have to give a shoutout to our athletic director Tom Webb on that one," Keith said. "He gave us that play. It was a good one too."
The Knights forced another United punt just before the end of the quarter.
Moshannon Valley’s offense got back to work, as Jalen Kurten hit Jacob Ball for a 16-yard touchdown with 9.1 seconds left on the clock.
Kurten, just a freshman, handled his first start well, Keith said.
"We had Michael out there at tight end," said Keith of the injured Kephart. "Jalen was able to get in there and get his feet wet and throw a touchdown. He did a great job and showed a lot of poise. He didn't have a lot of passing stats, but he managed the game well."
After Kephart’s fourth PAT, the Knights headed to the locker room with a 28-6 advantage.
Mo Valley took the second-half kickoff and pushed down to the Lion 5. But another fumble was recovered by United.
The Knights defense did their job again, pinning the visitors down at their own 14 after a fake punt.
"We actually tackled tonight," Keith said. "We got a little life and got excited and we came alive. We had multiple people getting to the ball, which is something we haven't had the first six weeks."
Once again, Moshannon Valley needed just a few plays to score, as Niko Smeal powered into the end zone on a 3-yard run.
Another PAT made it 35-6 with 4:37 to play in the third quarter.
United scored on its next possession when Cameron took in a 21-yard run. Clevenger ran in the conversion, making it 35-14.
Moshannon Valley added its final score of the night with nine minutes left on the clock when Smeal added a 2-yard score, putting the Knights up 42-14.
United got a safety on the Knights’ only attempted punt, as the snap went wayward and Kurten kicked it out of bounds.
The Lions then took the kickoff after the safety back to the Knight 39, but they fumbled on the first play and it was recovered by the Knights.
Moshannon Valley fumbled the ball right back just three plays later.
The Lions drove down the field, and Caden McCully set the final at 42-24 with a 4-yard score with 31.5 seconds left on the clock with the score and the conversion.
"This game really showed the kids that they can win a game," said Keith. "They are capable. We got them believing that they could do this all the time."
Moshannon Valley improved to 1-6 overall. The Knights were scheduled to travel to Bellwood-Antis next week, but the Blue Devils advanced to the next round of the District 6 playoffs with a win over Bald Eagle Area.
MOSHANNON VALLEY 42
UNITED 24
Score by Quarters
United;6;0;8;10;—;24
Mo Valley;0;28;7;7;—;35
First Quarter
U—Cameron 1 run, (pass failed), 4:24.
Second Quarter
MV—Knuth 4 run, (M. Kephart kick), 11:56.
MV—Knuth 19 run, (M. Kephart kick), 8:23.
MV—Knuth 89 run, (M. Kephart kick), 3:28.
MV—Ball 16 pass from Kurten, (M. Kephart kick), 9.1.
Third Quarter
MV—Smeal 3 run, (M. Kephart kick), 4:37.
U—Cameron 21 run, (Clevenger run), 2:58.
Fourth Quarter
MV—Smeal 2 run, (M. Kephart kick), 9:00.
U—Safety (punt snapped in end zone), 4:59.
U—McCully 4 run, (McCully run), 31.2.
___
;U;MV
Rushes-yards;45-221;40-344
Comp-Att-Int;3-11-0;1-2-0
Passing Yards;22;16
Total Plays-Yards;56-243;42-360
Fumbles-Lost;2-2;2-2
Punts;3-38.0;0-0.0
Penalties-Yards;0-0;0-00
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
United—Cameron 24-129, McCully 6-49, Clevenger 7-22, Croft 3-21, Boring 3-3, Ambrose 1-(-1), Worthington 1-(-2).
Moshannon Valley—Knuth 14-169, Smeal 21-169, Collins 2-10, T. Kephart 3-(-4).
PASSING
United—Clevenger 3-11-0-22.
Moshannon Valley—Kurten 1-2-0-16.
RECEIVING
United—Croft 1-9, Boring 1-7, Cameron 1-6.
Moshannon Valley—Ball 1-16.
INTERCEPTIONS
United—None.
Moshannon Valley—None.