HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley girls basketball team has been in rebuild mode since 2019.
The Damsels will continue that this year, with just five letterwinners and a total of eight freshmen on the team.
“With over half of our team being freshmen this year, we expect our returning letterwinners to show an upperclassmen role of leading by example, with respect for the game, respect for themselves, their teammates, and coaches,” said Kane. “We also want them to work as a TEAM, to maintain transparent communication, as well as a positive attitude on and off the basketball floor.”
Because of the limited varsity experience, Kane says she only has two starters marked in right now.
“I have two seniors in Sydney Bubb and Abigail Wilson that will be starting,” said Kane. “But we do not have a set starting five at this point in the season.
“We have a total of 15 girls on the team. This definitely gives us a wide range to work with.”
Bubb was the team’s leading scorer last season, averaging 11.6 points per game. She was also a 68% free throw shooter and 10th in Progressland with 13 three pointers.
Also back are Wilson, Sophia Demko, Emily Davis and Emily Murawski.
Kane said she has been impressed with the group’s attitude so far.
“The positives I see in all of my girls this year is their energy, heart, their will to want to play, and how hard they work in the classroom to maintain their grades as student athletes,” said Kane.
The team is working on putting in a new system, so has focused on that in the preseason.
Kane said the Damsels’ goals include getting better every day and giving 100 percent.
“My goals for the season are what I call the 3 H’s,” she said. “Every game I want to see Heart, Hard work, and Hustle.”
Kane will be assisted by Jim Stodart.
“He was the junior High coach for the past three years and knows the girls from coaching them and their abilities very well,” she said. “He has a good rapport and is vocal on the floor with each girl, which is what I expect out of an assistant coach.”
Moshannon Valley opens the season tonight at Curwensville.
Roster
Seniors
Sydney Bubb, Abigail Wilson.
Juniors
Sarah McClelland, Emily Davis, Emily Murawski.
Sophomores
Sophia Demko, Annabelle Johnson.
Freshmen
Ella Berg, Kendra Lewis, Rebecca Kiner, Isabella Ferguson, Tessa Martin, Riley Wharton, Karleigh Sage, Kate Fox.
Schedule
January
20—at Curwensville. 25—West Branch. 26—at Harmony. 27—Curwensville. 29—Claysburg-Kimmel.
February
1—at Bellwood-Antis. 3—Harmony. 4—at Juniata Valley. 8—Mount Union. 10—Philipsburg-Osceola. 11—at Glendale. 16—at Williamsburg. 18—at Mount Union. 19—Williamsburg. 22—Bellwood-Antis. 24—at West Branch. 26—Juniata Valley.
All games begin at 7:30 p.m.