HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley volleyball team has undergone some big changes since last season.
The Damsels lost several starters and said hello this summer to a new head coach — Bob Lewis.
Lewis, who helped get Clearfield’s softball program back on track as head coach a few years ago, is a teacher at Moshannon Valley and is excited to get back into coaching.
“ I decided to coach volleyball this year because I missed the competitiveness of coaching a sport I really enjoy,” he said. “When the opportunity arose to coach again at my home school of Mo Valley, where I also teach, I couldn’t pass on the chance to work with them. It’s really been a tremendously rewarding experience thus far.”
The Damsels return four letterwinners for the 2019 season, juniors Alyssa Anderson, Kalie Fleck, Tori Gregg and Casey Ream.
“The four returning letterwinners we have coming back are very hardworking, talented and extremely knowledgeable of the game,” Lewis said. “They all have set a standard for the rest of the team to follow. Each of them realize what is expected from them and what effort it takes to put together a winning season.”
Lewis, who has two years coaching experience in volleyball, says he is impressed at the roster size this year.
Moshannon Valley has a total of 24 players on the team this season for both varsity and junior varsity squads.
“The roster size is great to see for the program and it shows there is strong interest in the sport at our school,” Lewis said. “Additionally, the roster only contains three seniors, so the future looks pretty bright.
“Finally, the roster size also allows the coaching staff to get numerous girls ample quality minutes at both the JV and varsity levels.”
With so many new faces and several starting positions open, Lewis said the team is working on getting its offense in gear.
“We are still working on fine-tuning the offense by being more precise with passes and executing our offensive play calls,” he said. “These are likely to get only better as the girls play more and more games.”
While there isn’t a starting lineup set in stone yet, Lewis says there are several girls who will see the bulk of the playing time.
“The setters will be Jacey Williams, Marah Barnhart and Justice Miller. Our outside hitters will be Tiffany Vanish, Alyssa Anderson, Kalie Fleck and Abby Sage. The middle hitters will be Casey Ream, Tori Gregg, Carleigh Dixon and Melena Templeton.
“A few other girls could also see varsity playing time throughout the year like Bridget Pedmo, Emily Schaefer, Rashelle Greenawalt and Maddie Mills.”
So far, the girls have been getting used to the things Lewis expects as a new coach. But he says everyone has come along nicely during the preseason.
“There are numerous positive qualities I have seen from the team so far,” he said. “First, they are committed to improving their individual skill sets, especially serve receive and passing. They have put in countless hours attending camps and open gym sessions working to do this.
“Secondly, they have set lofty goals of having a winning record and want to qualify for District 6 playoffs and compete at another level with teams.
“Finally, the players are some of the hardest working individuals I have ever coached and instructed. They hustle for everything and give a maximum effort at each drill in practice.
“I am excited about the upcoming season and am looking forward to seeing just how much this group can improve to reach their goals.”
Lewis said the biggest goal the Damsels will focus on is getting a winning record, then letting everything else fall into place.
Lewis is being assisted by Samantha Herto.
“Her knowledge and coaching experience with this group of girls has been extremely beneficial,” he said.”
Moshannon Valley opens the season on Sept. 3, hosting Claysburg-Kimmel.
Roster
Seniors
Bryanna Anderson, Abby Sage, Jacey Williams.
Juniors
*Alyssa Anderson, Marah Barnhart, Carleigh Dixon, *Kalie Fleck, *Tori Gregg, Justice Miller, Bridget Pedmo, *Casey Ream, Logan Smeal.
Sophomores
Jaley Agans, Olivia Askew, Rashelle Greenawalt, Emily Schaefer, Melena Templeton, Tiffany Vanish, Karlee Warholic.
Freshmen
Cynthia Howell, Annabelle Johnson, Maddie Mills, Grace Rohrback, Cassie Travis.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
September
3—Claysburg-Kimmel. 5—West Branch. 9—at St. Joseph’s. 10—at Mount Union. 12—Juniata Valley. 16—DuBois Central Catholic. 17—at Williamsburg. 19—at Bellwood-Antis. 23—at Curwensville. 24—at Glendale. 26—at Claysburg-Kimmel. 30—Curwensville.
October
1—at West Branch. 3—Mount Union. 8—at Juniata Valley. 9—St. Joseph’s. 10—Williamsburg. 15—Bellwood-Antis. 17—Glendale.
All matches begin at 7 p.m.