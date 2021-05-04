HOUTZDALE — After toppling West Branch earlier this season in extra innings, the Moshannon Valley baseball team knew the second time around would be just as close.
So they put their ace righty Michael Kitko on the mound in the hopes of shutting the Warriors down.
The Knights allowed two unearned runs in the first inning, but rallied to topple the Warriors 3-2 at Thomas P. Matea Memorial Field.
“The way the guys are playing the game right now is great,” said Mo Valley head coach Ryan Cornelius. “We knew it was going to be a close game. We knew they wanted revenge after we beat them down there in extra innings. They have a great ballclub. They fight through everything.
“But since we started putting everything together, it’s been great. Our aggressive baserunning has really started to pay off.”
West Branch scored its lone runs in the top of the first inning, as Isaac Tiracorda reached on a one-out single. The throw to first was high and went out of play, allowing Tiracorda to move to second. He came home on a dropped third strike to make it 1-0.
Tyler Biggans, who reached on the error, moved to third on a single by Logan Folmar. A sac fly from Kyle Moore plated him, making it 2-0 in favor of the Warriors.
But the lead didn’t last long.
The Knights got a leadoff walk to Jacob O’Donnell, followed by a single from Christian Nelson. The throw to third was too high and ended up in the stands, allowing O’Donnell to score.
Nelson followed him two batters later when Kitko hit an RBI double into right field, tying the game at 2-2.
“We gave them some runs, and then they gave us some runs early,” said West Branch head coach Dave Learish. “It was a good ballgame. That’s the way baseball is. Mo Valley has two studs that can throw the ball. They are around the plate all the time and they throw hard. They are tough.
“We were trying to prepare for both pitchers as best we could. We did put the bat on the ball a few times and they weren’t intimidated, which is a good thing. We just have to keep working.”
The game stayed that way for the next five innings.
The Knights had runners on second and third in fifth inning, thanks to a walk issued to Michael Kephart and a double by Kitko. But West Branch starter Owen Graham struck out the next three batters swinging to keep the hosts off the board.
The Warriors also had runners on second and third in the top of the sixth, but Witherow, who came on in relief of Kitko to start the frame, got two strikeouts to get out of the jam.
Witherow then did his part with the bat, leading off the bottom of the sixth with a triple. He came home when Graham’s pickoff attempt sailed wide of third, scoring what proved to be the winning run.
Kitko doubled with one out, which would have scored Witherow regardless. Graham, who was approaching 100 pitches, then got the two final outs with two pitches, leaving the game with 99 pitches.
Witherow struck out all three Warrior batters he faced in the top of the seventh to set the final and pick up his third pitching win of the season.
Kitko finished with a no decision after allowing two unearned runs on four hits. He struck out 10.
“Kitko’s been doing well,” said Cornelius. “At the beginning of the season, mentally, he wasn’t there. He struggled through that, but the past two games he has been absolutely phenomenal. He’s been knocking down Ks. Whatever he has done to get the mental side of it, it came through today.
“Witherow has been unbelievable this year. Now with Kitko turning the card, they are aces. It doesn’t matter who closes or starts, that 1-2 punch is hard to beat.”
Moshannon Valley improved to 5-4 overall and 5-4 in the Inter-County Conference. The Knights host Mount Union on Thursday.
West Branch dropped to 4-5 overall and 3-5 in the ICC. The Warriors are off until Monday when they host Curwensville.
West Branch—2
Kolesar 2b 4000, I. Tiracorda c 4110, Biggans rf 4100, Folmar 1b 3010, Moore lf 2011, Z. Tiracorda 2000, Graham p 3000, Guglielmi cf 3020, Rothrock 3b 0000, Kerin dh 2000. Totals: 27-2-4-1.
Moshannon Valley—3
O’Donnell lf 2100, Nelson 1b 3010, Witherow ss-p 3110, M. Kephart c 2100, Kitko p-ss 3031, T. Kephart cf 3000, Coder 3b 3000, Hummel 2b 2000, Collins rf 1000, Gregg ph 1000. Totals: 23-3-5-1.
Score by Innings
West Branch 200 000 0—2 4 3
Mo Valley 200 001 x—3 5 3
Errors—Z. Tiracorda 2, Graham, Witherow, M. Kephart, Coder. LOB—West Branch 7, Moshannon Valley 4. 2B—Kitko 3. 3B—Witherow. SAC—Z. Tiracorda. SF—Moore. SB—Guglielmi.
Pitching
West Branch: Graham—6 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 9 SO.
Moshannon Valley: Kitko—5 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO. Witherow—2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Witherow (3-1). LP—Graham (2-2).