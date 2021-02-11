HOUTZDALE — For the first six minutes of the game on Wednesday night, it looked like the Moshannon Valley and Philipsburg-Osceola girls teams were pretty even.
The game was tied at 10-10 heading into the second.
The teams traded points back in forth in the second, but the Damsels were able to break away for a 40-26 victory — their first of the year.
“The jayvee set the tone for our game,” said Damsels head coach Jillian Kane. “They played really well. All of the girls were hustling. I told them we could get a win tonight if everyone was putting their best effort forward.
“Emily Davis was non-stop hustle. She had a ton of rebounds. Abby Wilson shot great from the foul line. Everyone just played really well offensively and defensively. They just jelled together tonight.”
Sydney Bubb led Mo Valley with 20 points, including a nine-point third quarter that helped widen the gap and seal the game for the hosts.
“They wanted it more than we did,” said P-O head coach Brandon Myers. “We came out flat. There were times I thought we were going to turn it around, but Moshannon Valley did a better job at executing than we did.
“All the credit goes to them.”
With the game tied 14-14 midway through the second quarter, Moshannon Valley got two key buckets from Bubb and freshman Riley Wharton to give them an 18-14 advantage.
It was a lead they would never relinquish.
“We have things to fix,” Myers said. “I’m getting a little tired of using the fact that we are young as an excuse. We have got to play better.
“Defense is what cost us tonight. I know we had turnovers on offense, but on defense we were just a step behind all night.
“We need to use it as a learning experience. The great about these girls is that we have a game tomorrow and they are already thinking about that.”
Moshannon Valley outscored P-O 13-7 in the third quarter before emptying its bench late in the fourth to set the final at 40-26.
“We forced a lot of turnovers,” Kane said. “We packed in the 1-3-1 instead of bringing it up like we usually do. I think that really helped to our advantage.
“We have to keep the momentum up against Glendale tomorrow.”
Davis finished the game with 14 rebounds, while Sarah McClelland netted nine rebounds.
Abby Wilson added eight points, while Wharton had seven.
Moshannon Valley improved to 1-6 overall. The Damsels travel to Glendale this evening.
Olivia Hutton led the Lady Mounties with nine points. Camden Potter had six points.
Reagan Thorp had eight rebounds, while Alayna Webster had six.
Philipsburg-Osceola dropped to 0-9. The Lady Mounties travel to Curwensville this evening.
The junior varsity game was won by the Damsels 27-17.
Philipsburg-Osceola—26
Hutton 4 1-2 9, Holencik 1 0-1 2, Potter 3 0-0 6, Sharrer 2 1-2 5, Thorp 2 0-1 4, Webster 0 0-0 0, Reed 0 0-0 0, Butterworth 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 2-6 26.
Moshannon Valley—40
Bubb 6 6-8 20, Wilson 4 0-2 8, Davis 0 1-2 1, Murawski 0 1-2 1, Demko 0 0-0 0, Berg 0 0-0 0, Lewis 0 1-2 1, McClelland 0 2-3 2, Martin 0 0-0 0, Wharton 3 1-2 7. Totals: 13 12-21 40.
Three-pointers: Bubb 2.
Score by Quarters
P-O 10 4 7 5—26
Mo Valley 10 9 13 8—40