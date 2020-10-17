Moshannon Valley provided little resistance against undefeated Tussey Mountain in Saxton Friday. The Titans ran at will and drubbed the Black Knights 64-6.
It is the most points the Titans (6-0) scored in one game in program history. Fullback Kaden Lucko ran 23 times for 189 yards and three touchdowns, and also broke Daniel Taylor’s career rushing record. Lucko now has 2,961 yards. Taylor had 2,950.
Tussey Mountain quarterback Colton Bishop did the damage early on. He ran 11 times for 188 yards and three more scores.
The Titans piled up 418 yards rushing. The Knights (0-6) ended with 10 yards on the ground and zero passing.
The Titans came out running the 100 meter dash, scoring three touchdowns in five offensive plays. Bishop got the call and cashed in with three big touchdown runs.
The first play of the game saw Bishop fake to Lucko then get to the outside.
A great block downfield by Brenden Wright helped spring him for a 50-yard touchdown run.
Moshannon Valley did not get a first down until its final drive late in the first quarter.
The Titans got the ball back after the punt and scored on its second play. Bishop again got to the outside and blocks from Wright and Landon Hennessey helped him go 42 yards for the score. Lucko got the pass for two points and a 14-0 lead.
A sack by Jaden Yochum helped Tussey get the ball back. On the second play of the next possession Bishop did it again. This time he went left for a 63-yard scoring run and a 20-0 lead with 5:49 left in the first quarter.
Lucko intercepted Michael Kephart’s pass to get the ball back for the Titans. This time it took six plays to go 46 yards. Hennessey took it in from nine yards out to build a 26-0 lead.
The Knights could get nothing to go right as they fumbled on the next play and Wright recovered for the Titans.
This time Tussey Mountain put together a drive that used almost seven minutes off the clock. Lucko scored on a two-yard run in the second quarter, and Hennessey’s conversion gave the Titans a 34-0 advantage.
Mo Valley punted twice more and Tussey scored one more time before the break. Kephart also left the game with an injury.
Bishop went out with an ankle issue and Chad Weist came in at quarterback for the Titans. Weist connected with Hennessey for a 50-yard scoring pass. Hennessey carried for two points to make the score 42-0.
It was more of the same in the third quarter. Mo Valley went three and out.
The Titans moved the ball on the ground until Lucko scored from 11 yards out and Chad Morningstar’s kick made the score 49-0.
A bad snap on the punt attempt sent the ball into the end zone and the Knights kicked it out of bounds and gave up the safety to the Titans just before the third period ended.
In the fourth quarter Lucko scored his 18th touchdown of the season and the 34th of his career, which is second on the rushing TDs list at Tussey Mountain.
The Titans quickly got the ball back and gave it to Lucko again for the record. He broke to the outside and a good move freed him up to go 31 yards and celebrate his new career rushing record.
Weist ran 10 yards for a 64-0 score.
Moshannon Valley was able to run the ball its final drive and avoid being shut out. Nikolaus Smeal gained 60 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown with 1:38 left to play.
TUSSEY MOUNTAIN 64
MOSHANNON VALLEY 6
Score by Quarters
Mo Valley;0;0;0;6;—;6
Tussey Mountain;26;16;9;13;—;64
First Quarter
TM—Colton Bishop 50 run, (pass failed).
TM—Bishop 42 run, (Kaden Lucko pass).
TM—Bishop 63 run, (pass failed).
TM—Landon Hennessey 9 run, (run failed).
Second Quarter
TM—Lucko 2 run, (Hennessey run).
TM—Hennessey 50 pass from Chad Weist, (Hennessey run).
Third Quarter
TM—Lucko 11 run, (Hennessey run).
TM—Safety.
Fourth Quarter
TM—Lucko 18 run, (Chad Morningstar kick).
TM—Weist 10 run, (kick failed).
MV—Niko Smeal 10 run, (run failed).
___
;MV;TM
First downs;3;18
Rushes-yards;22-10;46-418
Comp-Att-Int;1-9-1;1-3-0
Passing Yards;0;50
Total Plays-Yards;31-10;49-468
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;3-0
Penalties-Yards;1-15;12-90
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Moshannon Valley—Niko Smeal 10-68, Michael Kepkart 2 (-6), Levi Knuth 8-(-16), Team 2-(-36).
Tussey Mountain—Kaden Lucko 23-189, Colton Bishop 11-188, Chad Weist 6-17, Landon Hennessey 2-15, Smith 2-6, Sosak 2-3.
PASSING
Moshannon Valley—Michael Kephart 1-of-4, 0 yds., 1 Int. Kurten 0-of-4.
Tussey Mountain—Chad Weist 1-of-3, 50 yds., 1 TD.
RECEIVING
Moshannon Valley—Niko Smeal 1-0.
Tussey Mountain—Landon Hennessey 1-50.
INTERCEPTIONS
Tussey Mountain—Lucko