McCONNELLSBURG — The scouting report Moshannon Valley received on Southern Fulton was that the Indians liked to be aggressive and put the ball in play.
Turns out that was a pretty good report.
The Indians pounded out 10 hits and took advantage of two errors to defeat the Black Knights 12-2 in six innings on Monday in the first round of the PIAA Class A playoffs.
Moshannon Valley also left the bases loaded twice, and couldn't push any runs across the plate against Indian starter Holden Stotler.
Knight starter Michael Kitko started out strong, getting through the first two innings with just two baserunners.
He struck out the side in the second, but got into a jam in the bottom of the third inning.
"We knew we were seeing a really good pitcher and we had to grind it out," said Southern Fulton head coach Kent Hendershot. "I thought we really did that. We made him work a little bit. But he pounds the strike zone.
"Once we got into some good hitting counts, we hit. We moved some runners and were able to do the little things."
Southern Fulton got things going when Ethan Powell hit a one-out single into center. Kasey Fitz was hit by a pitch before Konner Pittman singled to plate Powell.
Dane Harvey followed that up with an RBI single before Trayton Younker put down a squeeze that allowed Pittman to come sliding home.
A two-run double by Luke Fitz increased the lead to 5-0 before the Knights got a diving catch from Tanner Kephart to end the inning.
"We were told coming in here that Southern Fulton was really aggressive and that they are really gritty," said Moshannon Valley head coach Ryan Cornelius. "It doesn't matter if they are up by nine or up by one, they are going to come at and they did. Hats off to them. They played a heck of a ballgame.
"Most people haven't hit Kitko like that all year, so all the credit goes to them."
After Stotler hit 76 pitches, Pittman came on in relief to start the fifth inning.
Jacob O'Donnell drew a leadoff walk before Tanner Kephart doubled into center. An RBI single from Kitko plated O'Donnell for the Knights' first run.
Tanner Kephart also tried to come around and score and was called out on a close play at home.
Michael Kephart had an RBI grounder to score Kitko to cut the lead to 5-2.
"Getting that five in one inning just made everybody relax and the game kind of came to us," said Hendershot.
Southern Fulton got one of the runs back in the bottom of the fifth to widen the lead to 6-2.
Pittman allowed a two-out walk in the top of the sixth, but needed just 16 pitches to get out of the frame.
Witherow came on in relief of Kitko to start the sixth with the Knight junior reaching 108 pitches.
The Indians put their three batters on with a single, a walk and a hit by pitch.
A grounder by Harvey scored one run, while another walk loaded the bases for Stotler, who smacked a single into deep right to clear the bases.
Southern Fulton scored its last two runs on an error, invoking the Mercy Rule and setting the final at 12-2.
"That's us," said Hendershot of his team's tendency to make things happen. "That's our M.O. We have got to get the ball in play. We knew coming in that we weren't going to win if we had 10 strikeouts and that was our goal to get balls in play.
"We know we aren't going to hit 1-9. But we try to move and do different things to make teams work and press them a little bit and I thought we did that tonight."
It was a tough loss for the Knights, who made their first appearance in the District 6 title game since 1963 and earned their first-ever state berth.
"We are going rewrite history," Cornelius said. "This one hurts real bad. We are going to lose a couple of seniors that really put a lot of effort and a lot of emotion into it.
"Michael Kephart is a fantastic leader, (Jayden) Coder is always getting on them and Trey (Lyon) has been here. It's going to be pretty tough."
Only Kephart played in the game Monday, but Cornelius said he will definitely be missed.
"I think next year we are going to come back stronger and everyone is going to be hunting us down," he said.
"I asked the seniors at the beginning of the season is to be leaders. We didn't have that last year. And to get the guys into gear and getting them staying after practice to work on stuff, they did that. They really worked hard to be here and I hope we can continue to build on that."
Moshannon Valley finished the season at 9-9.
Southern Fulton improved to 16-6 overall. The Indians will play Union at a site and time to be determined on Thursday.
Moshannon Valley—2
O'Donnell lf 2100, T. Kephart cf 2010, Kitko p-ss 2121, M. Kephart c 3001, Nelson 1b 2000, Witherow ss-p 3010, Webb rf 2000, Hansel 2b 2010, Hummel 3b 3000. Totals: 21-2-5-2.
Southern Fulton—12
K. Fitz 2b 2210, Pittman ss-p 3221, Harvey 1b 4222, Younker c 2001, Souders cr 0200, L. Fitz rf-ss 3012, Stotler p-rf 3113, Morgan cf 3111, Price lf 4000, Powell 3b 3220. Totals: 27-12-10-10.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 000 020— 2 5 2
So. Fulton 005 016— 12 10 1
12th run scored with two outs.
Errors—Hummel 2. Pittman. DP—Southern Fulton 1. LOB—Moshannon Valley 6, Southern Fulton 5. 2B—Witherow, Kitko, T. Kephart. L. Fitz. SAC—T. Kephart. Stotler, Younker. HBP—Kitko (by Stotler). K. Fitz (by Kitko), Pittman (by Witherow). SB—K. Fitz, Harvey, Morgan. WP—Kitko, Witherow. Pittman.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: Kitko—5 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO. Witherow—2/3 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Southern Fulton: Stotler—4 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO. Pittman—2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Stotler. LP—Kitko (4-3).