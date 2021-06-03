ALTOONA — The Moshannon Valley baseball team has faced a lot of adversity.
First, their 2020 season gets cancelled due to COVID. Then the team began its 2021 season with a very young roster and a new coach.
Though Moshannon Valley came out on the losing end of the district title to Juniata Valley 5-4 on Wednesday afternoon at PNG Field, it’s safe to say that the Knights have continued to defy all expectations.
Still the Knights can take pride in reaching the school’s first district championship game since 1963 and knowing their season isn’t done.
Moshannon Valley will face the District 5 champion Southern Fulton on Monday in the First Round of the PIAA playoffs.
“I have tears of joy right now,” said Knights head coach Ryan Cornelius. “COVID really shattered us last season. You bring on five freshmen who are now sophomores starting in the lineup and here we are in the District 6 championship.
“You can’t ask anything more out of these kids who came up and battled all the way to the end of the final. It’s tough to lose, but I am so proud of them.”
The Knights played two scoreless innings with the Hornets, as starter Michael Kitko once again looked to lead his team on the mound.
Kitko got into his first jam in the third inning, as Levi Perow and Jake Johnson led off the frame with back-to-back singles.
Perow came home on Johnson’s blast into center field.
A two-run single by Bryant Allison plated Johnson and Trey Wilson, who walked, to make it 3-0 in favor of Juniata Valley.
But the Knights rallied back to tie the game at 3-3 in the top of the fourth.
Tanner Kephart reached on an error then moved to second on a stolen base.
A single by Kitko moved Kephart to third. Kitko stole second to put both runners in scoring position for Michael Kephart, who smacked a single to center, scoring Tanner Kephart.
A fielder’s choice by Ethan Webb plated Kitko to make it 3-2.
Webb was sacrificed over to third by Zach Witherow before coming home on a wild pitch from Hornet starter Trey Wilson to tie the game at 3-3.
“That’s the biggest thing for me,” said Cornelius. “They all tried and worked hard at not giving up. We showed that at Saltsburg. We showed that versus Conemaugh Valley and we showed that at Mount Union.
“We battled today too. Unfortunately, we just came up a little short. But I can not complain.”
Juniata Valley retook the lead in the fifth inning, as TJ Wilson walked and came home on an RBI double by Dalton Dick to retake a 4-3 lead.
Kitko eventually got out of the inning, leaving two runners stranded. But it would be his last on the mound as he left with 95 pitches.
“Michael pitched amazing again,” said Cornelius. “I can’t say enough about that kid this season. Between him and Zach and the others stepping in on the mound ... no one expected us to be here.
“Michael’s arm felt great and he carried us through the season. He was a huge part of what we did and he was just fantastic.”
Moshannon Valley tied the game one final time in the top of the sixth, as Christian Nelson had a two-out single to get the rally going.
A double by Hansel plated Nelson to tie it at 4-4.
Juniata Valley took the lead for the final time in the bottom of the second, as JT Rodkey and Johnson led off with back-to-back singles.
Johnson took off to try and get caught in a rundown, but the Knights couldn’t figure out where to throw the ball and Rodkey came sliding home for the steal and the go-ahead run.
The Knights gave it one final go in the top of the seventh, as O’Donnell reached on an error and moved to second when Kitko earned a free pass.
A long fly ball to right by Michael Kephart allowed O’Donnell to tag and go to third, but he was stranded when the next batter popped up to second base, setting the final at 5-4.
Witherow took the loss, allowing just one run on two hits.
Moshannon Valley fell to 9-8. The Knights will play the Indians, a 13-3 winner over Northern Bedford, at a District 5 site on Monday.
Moshannon Valley—4
O’ Donnell cf 4010, T. Kephart 3b 4100, Kitko p-ss 3110, M. Kephart c 4011, Webb lf 4101, Witherow ss-p 3010, Nelson 1b 3110, Hansel 2b 2011, Hummel rf 2000, Wells ph 1000. Totals: 30-4-6-3.
Juniata Valley—5
Johnson ss-p 4120, Morningstar 2b-rf-2b 2000, Trey Wilson c 3000, Carolus cr 0000, TJ Wilson p-2b-1b-22 3110, Rowe cr 0000, Allison cf 3012, Dick 1b-p-1b 3011, Buckley pr 0000, Edwards 3b 1000, Miller rf 1000, Sodmont ph 1110, Reed p 0000, Perow rf 1000, Rodkey lf 3230. Totals: 25-5-9-3.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 000 301 0—4 6 0
Juniata Valley 003 011 x—5 9 3
Errors—Johnson, Edwards, Trey Wilson. LOB—Moshannon Valley 7, Juniata Valley. 2B—Hansel. SAC—Morningstar 2. SB—O’Donnell, T. Kephart, Kitko. Rodkey 2, Trey Wilson, Johnson. Balk—Reed. WP—TJ Wilson.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: Kitko—5 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO. Witherow—1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Juniata Valley: TJ Wilson—4 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO. Reed—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO. Dick—1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO. Johnson—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Dick. LP—Witherow (4-3). S—Johnson.