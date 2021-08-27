AMESVILLE — The Moshannon Valley Black Knights lost their season opener to North Star 30-7 on Friday night at CNB Bank Stadium.
The Cougars gave up 3 turnovers, but the Knights were unable to capitalize on any of them.
The Knights won the toss and elected to defer. The Cougars went on a lengthy 14-play opening drive all the way to the Knights’ 9-yard line, but sophomore Micah Beish intercepted Cougar QB Connor Yoder after senior Ethan Webb tipped the pass to halt the drive.
The Knights attempted to get their offense moving, but instead punted after a 3-and-out.
North Star went back on the offensive but created another turnover after Yoder fumbled.
Knight defensive end Sam Shipley recovered the fumble, but it came to no avail as the Knight offense recorded another 3-and-out to end the first quarter.
North Star again went on another 13-play drive but was able reach paydirt when sophomore quarterback Connor Yoder found senior Ethan Yoder for an impressive bobbling one-handed touchdown in the back of the endzone from 3 yards out. The 2-point conversion was no good and the Cougars went up 6 –0.
The Knights and the Cougars traded quick 3-and-out series, but a huge punt return by senior Nikolaus Smeal put the Knights at the Cougars’ 16-yard line.
Junior Levi Knuth was able to punch in a 7-yard touchdown and a PAT by Cameron Collins put the Knights in the lead, 7 –0.
With about 30 seconds left in the half, North Star tried to get some quick offense going, but that was halted when senior linebacker David Honan got a huge 6-yard tackle for loss to end the half.
The Knights received the opening kick for the second half and were able to rattle off a 7-play drive before punting back to the Cougars.
Senior Cartle Weible muffed the punt on the return and Knight sophomore Carmen Poeta recovered the fumble to put the Knights back in action on the Cougar 23-yard line.
The stout North Star defense was able to allow no damage after forcing a quick turnover on downs after batting down two of Ethan Webb’s passes at the line of scrimmage.
North Star drove all the way from the Knight 19-yard line to put themselves back in the redzone.
They were able to capitalize after a 6-yard rushing touchdown by Connor Yoder. Connor Yoder also ran the 2-point conversion in to give the Cougars a 14-7 lead.
After North Star linebacker Cody Hause intercepted Jalen Kurten’s pass on the next drive, the Cougars took all momentum and never looked back.
After the third quarter ended, North Star found themselves with a 4th and goal at the 3-yard line to begin the closing quarter. QB Connor Yoder found tight end Ethan Yoder yet again to get the touchdown, along with another Connor Yoder rushing 2-point conversion to extend their lead 22 –7.
Another Moshannon Valley 3-play drive allowed the Cougars to march down and score again from the dynamic duo of Connor and Ethan Yoder, with Connor finding Ethan from 8-yards out this time around.
Connor Yoder put in another 2-point conversion to up the lead to 30 –7. The Knights tried to find life on their final drive, but instead were forced to punt again and North Star chose to take a few knees to end the season opener for both teams.
Sophomore quarterback Connor Yoder was the life of the Cougar offense, tallying up 138 yards rushing and 31 yards passing, along with 4 touchdowns, 3 passing and 1 rushing. Tight end Ethan Yoder had 3 receiving touchdowns in the game.
The Knights offense was held to just 63 total yards in the game.
Moshannon Valley looks to right the ship next week at home against Bellwood-Antis.
The Cougars will host Conemaugh Township at home next Friday.