The Moshannon Valley baseball team pounded out 10 hits on Thursday night, notching a 12-2 victory over visiting Glendale in five innings.
Knight starter Zach Witherow threw a complete game, striking out 15 Viking batters on the day.
“Zach pitched an amazing game with a two-hitter in five innings,” said Knights head coach Ryan Cornelius. “He only threw 82 pitches. It was a phenomenal effort by him again. He was huge against West Branch and threw fantastic again tonight.”
Moshannon Valley scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning off Glendale starter Troy Misiura. The Knights then added a run each in the second and third innings before pounding out six final runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Michael Kephart led the Knights, going 4-fo-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored. He had two doubles and a triple.
“Michael also had a huge game at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a walk,” Cornelius said.
Leadoff batter Jacob O’Donnell scored three times and had two RBIs.
“Jacob O’Donnell has been hitting really well even after moving up in the lineup,” said Cornelius.
Tanner Kephart added two hits and two RBIs, while Michael Kitko had two hits, including a double, and knocked in a run. Jayden Coder also had an RBI.
“We hit well tonight collectively,” Cornelius said. “It was a good, solid team effort. We have to get back to work for Juniata Valley as I hear they have been playing well.”
Troy Misiura took the loss on the mound after going 3 1/3 innings. He also had a solo homer for the Vikings.
“It was all-around a great game for us,” Cornelius said. “Hats off to Troy Misiura from Glendale. That young kid pitched a heck of a game and even hit a home run.”
Moshannon Valley improved to 3-3 overall, 3-3 in the Inter-County Conference and 2-0 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Knights travel to Juniata Valley on Tuesday.
Glendale dropped to 0-5 overall, 0-4 in the ICC and 0-3 in the MVL. The Vikings host Mount Union on Tuesday.
Glendale—2
T. Misiura p-ss 3211, Davis cf 3000, G. Misiura ss-1b 1000, Holes 3b 2000, St. Clair 2010, Spangle 1b-2b 2000, Lukehart lf-rf 2000, Potutschnig 0000, Ruffaner rf-lf 2000, Visnofsky cr 0000. Totals: 19-2-2-1.
Moshannon Valley—12
O’Donnell lf 3312, M. Kephart c 4244, Witherow p 2200, Kitko ss 3121, T. Kephart cf 4022, Coder 3b 2101, Hansel 2b 1100, Nelson 1b 2110, Hummel rf 3000, Phillips rf 0000, Gregg cr 0100. Totals: 24-12-10-10.
Score by Innings
Glendale 001 01— 2 2 1
Mo Valley 411 6x—12 10 2
LOB—Glendale 3, Moshannon Valley 8. 2B—Kitko, M. Kephart 2. 3B—M. Kephart. HR—T. Misiura. HBP—Hansel, O’Donnell. SB—T. Kephart, M. Kephart.
Pitching
Glendale: T. Misiura—3 1/3 IP, 7 H, 9 R, 8 ER, 6 BB, 4 SO. Potutschnig—2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Moshannon Valley: Witherow—5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 15 SO.
WP—Witherow (2-0). LP—T. Misiura (0-4).