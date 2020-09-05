HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley volleyball team returns 11 letterwinners after a rebuilding season under new coach Bob Lewis last year.
Back are seniors Alyssa Anderson, Marah Barnhart, Kalie Fleck, Tori Gregg, Justice Miller, Bridget Pedmo and Casey Ream, along with juniors Rashelle Greenawalt, Emily Schaefer, Melena Templeton and Tiffany Vanish.
“I am hopeful that the large amount of letterwinners will provide significant competition in practices for starting nods and plenty of depth at each of the positions,” Lewis said.
With a large group of seniors, Lewis said there has been no shortage of those who want to step up.
“I think all of the seniors have begun to serve as team leaders,” he said. “It’s a great group of girls who realize their role on the team and what this season means to our program.”
The team struggled at the beginning of last season because of inexperience.
But as the season went on, the team started to build some confidence.
“I am pleased with the progress of the team and the program,” Lewis said. “The girls have worked diligently in the off season to improve their individual skills and are now focused on getting better as a team.”
The Damsels have two returning hard hitters in Casey Ream and Tori Gregg and Lewis said that will be a key area for them again, but not the only thing they are focusing on.
“Hitting is just one ingredient for being successful this season.” he said. “We do have some girls who can finish off rallies, yet there is so much more to becoming an effective consistent team.
“We have worked so much on improving our serve consistency and even more on being more precise with our passes. If the passing improves, like we anticipate it has, then we have a tremendous opportunity to do well. I think it is just a matter of each girl doing their job each and every time they step onto the court.”
Lewis is impressed with the group’s work ethic and says they are eager to continue to get better.
“The team’s attitude has been tremendous,” said Lewis. “They show up each practice ready to improve from the previous day. They want to do well and they encourage and motivate each other to get better. They are a very tight-knit bunch and are always very supportive of each other.”
With the coronavirus pandemic changing the way the team practices and plays, Lewis said that they are focused on safety first.
“The player’s safety is our number one priority,” said Lewis. “We have made sure that we screen each player each day and disinfect all the equipment the best we can.
“Also, we decided this year to split the team and hold separate practices between JV and Varsity due to the amount of players permitted in the gym at one time.
“It has actually worked out to our advantage because the coaches can now work more individually with players on a one-to-one basis and the players love that concept. We hope to keep that practice regimen for future years.”
Lewis said the goals for the team this season are to improve on the win total and earn a spot in the District 6 playoffs.
“It would be a major step forward towards building the program for future years,” Lewis said. “We certainly are working hard to improve upon what was started last year. The girls now have the experience they need, it’s just a matter of applying it and continuing to strive towards the goals they are very much capable of achieving.”
Moshannon Valley opens the season on Sept. 15 at West Branch.
Roster
Seniors
*Alyssa Anderson, *Marah Barnhart, *Kalie Flick, *Tori Gregg, *Justice Miller, *Bridget Pedmo, *Casey Ream, Logan Smeal.
Juniors
Jaley Agans, *Rashelle Greenawalt, *Emily Schaefer, *Melena Templeton, *Tiffany Vanish.
Sophomores
Lauren Eckberg, Cynthia Howell, Annabelle Johnston, Maddie Mills, Grace Rohrback, Cassie Travis.
Freshmen
Ella Berg, Chelsianne Bickle, Carly Francisco, Tessa Martin, Carley Mosley, Karleigh Sage, Riley Wharton.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
September
15—at West Branch. 16—at Claysburg-Kimmel. 17—Mount Union. 21—Glendale. 22—at Juniata Valley. 23—St. Joseph’s. 24—Williamsburg. 28—Curwensville. 29—Bellwood-Antis.
October
1—at Glendale. 5—at Curwensville. 6—at Bellwood-Antis. 7—at DuBois Central Catholic. 8—Claysburg-Kimmel. 13—West Branch. 15—at Mount Union. 20—Juniata Valley. 21—at St. Joseph’s. 22—at Williamsburg.
All games begin at 7 p.m.