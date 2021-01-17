HOUTZDALE — The Moshannon Valley boys basketball team has just one letterwinner available this season after losing two to injuries.
Michael Kitko is the lone returner back to play with both Ethan Webb and Kadin Hansel out for the Knights.
“Unfortunately, we’re down to one returning letter winner available to us, potentially for the entire season,” said head coach Justin Rydbom. “Ethan Webb is out for the season and Kadin Hansel is possibly out for the year.
“Michael Kitko returns and will be the catalyst, as he has plenty of varsity experience. We’re expecting Michael to be more vocal and jump a few levels this year, as a player and as a leader.
“I’m also expecting our other returners — Trey Lyon, Jayden Coder, Chase Shoemaker, and Skylar Kephart to step up and help the newcomers grasp the system.”
With Kitko back as one of the few with loads of varsity experience, the Knights are still trying to figure out what combination of five is right for them.
“Our starting five is fluid at this point, we’re youthful, so we’re still working to see which kids mesh the best,” said Rydbom. “Each kid is going hard in practice, so it’s up to them as to who we put out there to start the game against Harmony (on Monday.)”
Rydbom said that he is seeing a lot of positive things from his group and he is confident they will put their best effort out on the floor each night.
“We’re seeing a lot of good things from all of the kids,” he said. “Their work ethic, basketball IQ, and athleticism are the things that stick out the most. We feel nobody will out work us, the kids are quickly learning the system, and we have a lot of athleticism we should be able to use to make some plays.”
The biggest issue for the Knights will be getting some time on the court for whichever starting five they decide to go with, letting them build chemistry as a team.
“We’re working to get everybody on the same page because a lot of these guys haven’t been on the court together much, especially at the varsity level,” said Rydbom. “We’ve made some changes this year to build a system around the skill set of the kids rather than fit the kids to a system, so we’re hopeful for a smooth transition since they’re learning it together.
“Of course, we’re trying to get better conditioned, Covid-19 really hampered the ability to get in the gym, but every team had that to deal with so we will continue to work on conditioning each and every day.”
The team has had to overcome many challenges, but despite the injuries and the COVID-19 protocols in place, Rydbom said he is really impressed with how his players have handled it.
“I couldn’t be more proud of how hard this group has worked whether that has been on their own or in the gym as a group,” he said.
“I’ve seen a lot of progress from them all from last season, and I’m looking forward to continuing to watch them grow as people, students, and athletes.”
The team hopes to compete for a league championship and continue to get better every single day as its main goals this year.
Rydbom will be assisted by program alum Connor Holobinko, who has continued his playing career with the DuBois Dream.
“Connor brings a ton of knowledge, he’s enthusiastic, and relates well with the players,” Rydbom said. “We’re all lucky to have him join us. Kevin Howard, our junior high head coach, will also help, as will Ryan Cornelius.”
Moshannon Valley kicks off the season tonight against Harmony.
Roster
Seniors
Jayden Coder, Trey Lyon
Juniors
*Michael Kitko, Chase Shoemaker, Skylar Kephart, *Kadin Hansel, *Ethan Webb
Sophomores
Samuel Howard, James Hummel, Cameron Collins, Dreyden Gardner, Isaiah Shimmel
Freshman
Tanner Kephart
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
January
18—Harmony. 20—Curwensville. 25—at Philipsburg-Osceola. 27—at West Branch. 28—at Claysburg-Kimmel.
February
2—Bellwood-Antis. 4—West Branch. 5—Juniata Valley. 9—at Mount Union. 10—at Harmony. 12—Glendale. 15—Mount Union. 17—at Williamsburg. 19—at Bellwood-Antis. 23—at Glendale. 24—at Curwensville. 25—Williamsburg.
All games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.