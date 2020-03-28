MORANN — The 2020 Major League Baseball season was supposed to start Thursday with all 30 teams on the schedule.
Instead, millions of fans got yet another reminder of how COVID-19 has affected so many things in the United States and the world as Opening Day came and went with no baseball.
That also meant that a local man’s streak of attending Pittsburgh Pirates’ home openers may have come to an end as well.
Andy Stine, a former sports writer for The Progress and Courier Express, has been to the last 10 home openers for the Pirates and hopes to still make it 11 in 2020.
“Thursday was supposed to be Opening Day, and quite frankly, it was a depressing day,” Stine said. “It was a beautiful day and I went outside in the afternoon to get a walk in, but all I could think about was that I should be watching baseball right now. Between no baseball, no NCAA Tournament and no NBA, these last couple weeks have felt like a year.
“I was on the fence about going to the home opener this year, just because of how busy I was at work, before the coronavirus became the problem that it is today. But if there is a season this year and fans are allowed to attend, I promised myself I’ll go to the first game.”
Stine estimates he’s been to over 100 games in his lifetime, the first in 1996.
“I can remember the first game my parents took me to was in 1996 at Three Rivers against the Cubs,” Stine said. “I was 7 years old. My brother, Jimmy, was and still is a Cubs fan and his favorite player at that time was Ryne Sandberg.
“Sandberg was near the end of his career at that time, so I think my parents wanted to get him to see Sandberg before he retired.”
While he got to see games here and there during his youth, things really ramped up for Stine when he got his driver’s license.
“I started driving myself to more games with friends,” he said. “It started when the Braves were in Pittsburgh when I was a senior in high school.
“One of my good friends is a Braves fan. I believe it was Good Friday. We were off school with not much to do that morning. I said to him, ‘You want to go to Pirates-Braves tonight? I’ll drive.’ Ever since, any time we get the chance, we head to a game.”
There have been some memorable in-person games for Stine, but none can compare to the 2013 Wild Card game against Cincinnati, which the Pirates beat before losing in five games to St. Louis in the divisional series.
“I remember losing my voice before the game started with pregame introductions,” he said. “And then when (Johnny) Cueto dropped the ball and (Russell) Martin hit a homer the next pitch, I really couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I’m confident that I’ll never go to any sporting event quite like that one ever again.”
Unfortunately for Stine, that Wild Card game and 2013 season has been the pinnacle of his time as a Pirates fan. He was born in 1989 and just three-years-old when Barry Bonds and Andy Van Slyke roamed the outfield and Doug Drabek was a Cy Young winning pitcher.
He isn’t old enough to remember the heartbreak of Sid Bream scoring the winning run against the Pirates to eliminate them from the playoffs that year, which was the beginning two decades of losing.
“I believe Bonds left Pittsburgh after the 92 season and I was 3-years-old then,” Stine said. “I have no memory of him, but it seems like at least a couple times a year I’ll stumble upon the video of Sid Bream rounding third and it breaks my heart every time.
“So basically I had no idea what the Pirates in the playoffs felt like until that 2013 season.”
He has endured the frustration of a losing franchise and some ribbing from classmates friends over the years over his allegiance to the Pirates.
“I always got a bunch of crap in school for being a Pirate fan because there weren’t many of us,” he said. “As much as I can’t stand the ownership sometimes, they were just always the team I liked.
“My dad likes to say, ‘They could put a Little League team out there, but if they’re wearing a Pirate uniform, I’ll root for them.’”
Stine’s love affair with the Pirates began during what was probably his Little League years after being introduced to them by his uncle.
“A lot of people get their fandom passed down from their parents, but for me I get my Pirates fandom from my great uncle, George Pallo,” Stine said. “I’m not sure if he’s even a fan of other sports, but if there is ever a Pirate game on, he made sure he had it on TV.
“I spent most of my days with him when I was out of school when I was young, and he loved telling me stories about the Pirates all the time. Even to this day when he is in his 90s, he still asks me if I still like to watch the Pirates.”
The answer to that question is a resounding yes. Stine hardly ever misses a game.
The Pirates, and baseball in general, are usually a big part of his daily routine.
“It’s very rare that I don’t know what’s going on with the Pirates,” Stine said. “If I can’t be at home watching because of work, I’m probably listening on the radio in my car or in my office. I have heard people say they get app alerts of the score for every three innings. I get app alerts every time there is a run scored. Even before the games start, I spend the majority of my time at home during the season watching MLB Network. I’m a fan of the league as a whole, too.
“One of my favorites on Chrome on my phone is MLB Trade Rumors, as well. I usually check it at least once a day just to see transactions, possible rumors, etc. I checked it a lot over this past offseason when Matt Adams was a free agent. Since I played against Matt in Little League and Senior Little League, I’ve always kept up with his career. I’ve always held out hope that maybe one day he’ll play for the Pirates, even though they definitely don’t need a first baseman right now.”
Stine has tried to replace some of those things while the sports world is shut down, but obviously watching reruns isn’t the same as live sports.
“I have been trying to get into watching old games in all types of sports, but I lose interest pretty quickly since I know what happens,” he said. “I did stop and watch the 2013 Wild Card game the other night, and AT&T SportsNet was playing the 2011 Opening Day game at Wrigley the other night. Neil Walker hit a grand slam in the game and I watched that part, but that was about it.
“The best way I’ve been getting my sports fix is to watch old 30 for 30s on ESPN. I’ve always thought those documentaries were sometimes more fascinating than actual games.”
One thing is for certain, when baseball does come back, it will have more meaning to its fans.
“I can remember baseball playing a big role in the healing process after 9/11, and I would expect that it’s going to do the same for everyone when this is all over,” Stine said. “Personally, I never thought it was possible that anything like this could shut down our country. So I think the biggest thing will be that we’ll all have a new sense of appreciation for everything in our lives, and all sports would be a huge part of that.”