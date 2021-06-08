DUBOIS — The Clearfield Bison entered the first round of the PIAA Class 4A state baseball tournament with an abundance of momentum. After securing the District 5/8/9 Class 4A championship, despite holding a losing record, the Bison were set to face off against the Montour Spartans, the 2nd-seed out of the coveted WPIAL conference. But Montour scored six runs to the tune of 10 hits en route to a 6-1 victory over Clearfield on Monday night at Shower’s Field.
The visiting Spartans came out of the gates on fire, plating four runs on five hits in the top half of the first inning to take the early advantage.
Clearfield senior Hunter Dixon started on the mound for the Bison. Dixon went six innings, giving up six runs on 10 hits, while striking out six and walking four.
“If you take away the first inning, I think Hunter pitched a really good game against a really good hitting team,” Clearfield head coach Sid Lansberry said. “He gives 100 percent every time he takes the mound. He’s a super kid and has been a great pitcher for us.”
Lansberry was proud of his team’s effort and resiliency despite falling behind so early.
“We were headed for a 10-0 game, but Hunter buckled down and our defense made plays behind him,” Lansberry said. “The kid just doesn’t get rattled. He gives his all every time. They all do. Every game that Hunter pitches, he keeps us in the game. As a team, we knew we were always in that game.”
After the four-run first, Dixon found his groove and was able to keep the Montour hitters off-balance. Dixon is known for having a brilliant pick-off move — one that was on display many times throughout the contest. Dixon picked-off two Spartan base runners in the game.
Despite Dixon’s performance on the mound, the Bison bats struggled to give him any run support. Clearfield salvaged just one hit in the first four innings. When they did get runners on base, the Bison failed to push runs across. Clearfield left 10 runners on base in total, with six of them coming from two separate bases loaded opportunities in both the fifth and sixth innings.
“We didn’t hit their pitching very well,” said Lansberry. “What team has four guys that throw 80 [miles-per-hour]? Their last guy was hitting 86 [miles per hour]. That’s pretty tough to hit, but we had our chances. Karson’s line drive to right field that was caught could’ve easily been a three-run double, which would’ve put us within one run.”
Clearfield found life in the fifth and sixth. Blake Prestash got things going in the fifth with a lead-off single. Prestash was the leading hitter for the Bison, as he went 2-3 on the night, and would eventually come around to score Clearfield’s only run later in the inning on an RBI-groundout by Morgan Billotte. Just as if it seemed that the tide was beginning to turn, the next two Bison-batters would be retired to strand the bases loaded in the fifth.
In the bottom half of the sixth, a Kyle Elensky walk and Matt Bailor single would put two runners on for Clearfield with nobody out. Later in the inning, Cole Bloom walked to load the bases, but two strikeouts and a flyout would tarnish the sixth-inning rally.
Montour added an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning to give themselves a 6-1 lead. Dixon was relieved by Karson Rumsky after loading the bases with nobody out. Rumsky gave up no runs on no hits, while striking out two in his one inning of relief.
The Bison would go down in order in the home half of the seventh to put an end to their season. Despite the loss, Lansberry was proud of his team for overcoming adversity all season long.
“I’m proud of the whole team. We started out 3-4, then we were 3-7, and at the halfway mark we were 4-8. But I kept telling the kids, it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish. Our kids have battled all year long. We missed a lot of time early because of COVID concerns. We wouldn’t practice for four days at a time, and then we’d show up and play a game. But they battled through it. It’s a huge testament to the kids.”