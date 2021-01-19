HOUTZDALE — For many of today’s youth, living through the COVID-19 pandemic can be stressful.
Having to attend school virtually, stopping and starting in-person learning and losing sports seasons can be enough to drive anyone crazy.
But for Moshannon Valley’s Tori Gregg, sports have become form of stress relief.
The daughter of Krista and Jason Gregg has played softball, basketball and volleyball for the Damsels.
She began playing softball in third grade and continues to play with her travel ball team — Rebellions.
Gregg started playing basketball in fifth grade and added volleyball in ninth grade.
But it’s the sport of softball she enjoys the most.
“Softball has been my favorite sport ever since I was a little girl,” Gregg said. “I loved being a pitcher, I have been pitching for eight years. Throughout the years, I started to see myself fall out of love with the sport because of bad coaching, but along the way I found a coach that has shown me many things I wouldn’t learn from playing school ball.”
Gregg said growing up with a younger brother made her a very competitive person.
She has a younger brother Tristan, who plays baseball, basketball and football. He also wrestled in elementary school. Gregg also has a younger sister Tara, who dances and plays softball.
Gregg said playing sports has really helped her deal with the pandemic, especially traveling for softball tournaments.
“Playing sports gives me a break from the stress of being a senior during a pandemic,” she said. “I love the new friends I make, but more importantly I love traveling to tournaments with my travel team. We always have a fun time when it comes to the games, the hotel stays, and the fun team-bonding activities.”
She says the pandemic has taught her a lot as well.
“t has taught me to never take anything for granted,” Gregg said. “I was happy that I was able to at least have my family there to watch most of my games and for my senior night. It was definitely a change though we weren’t used to not having a student section or people cheering us on.”
Gregg said her greatest accomplishment happened will traveling with her team.
“My greatest accomplishment in sports is when my travel softball team placed fifth and the Eastern Nationals softball tournament in Ocean City, Maryland,” she said. “I pitched amazing that week at the beach and as a whole our team played the best we have ever played.”
Gregg said she looks up to her coach as a role model.
“My role model would definitely be my travel coach Mackenzie Emel,” she said. “I wouldn’t be the softball player I am today without her. She can be tough on me sometimes, but it has improved my playing so much. She always loves to have a good time she makes sure we’re always having fun.
“She doesn’t always focus on softball, she loves to talk about our futures and what we want after high school. She really cares about us like we’re her own kids.”
At Moshannon Valley, Gregg is involved in the National Honor Society, Spanish Club, Varsity Club and History Club. She is also the boys basketball statistician.
Outside of school, she likes to go fishing and watch movies with her boyfriend Jakob. She also enjoys going to Joey’s with her family to enjoy amazing food.
After graduation, Gregg plans to attend college to become a physicians assistant.