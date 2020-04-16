Both Madison O’Donnell’s older sisters, Kristen Gallaher (softball) and Lauren O’Donnell (softball, volleyball), played high school sports and she followed them into the world of athletics, earning four letters in soccer and three in softball during her time at Moshannon Valley.
And the Mo Valley senior hopes to follow in their footsteps in life as well.
“My role models are definitely my sisters,” she said. “They both have grown to be such successful and caring women, and that is what I aspire to be as well.”
With that in mind, it should be no surprise that O’Donnell plans to pursue a career in nursing, and might look into continuing her athletic career as well.
“In the fall, I will be attending The Pennsylvania State University of Altoona majoring in Nursing,” she said. “After receiving my degree, I plan to work in a pediatrics center. I will be continuing my education and obtaining my master’s degree to become a Nurse Practitioner. At this time, I have not decided if I would like to continue my athletics in college or not.”
O’Donnell started playing soccer when she was four and took up softball in sixth grade and has formed a lot of great friendships along the way.
“The best parts about playing sports are the bonds and relationships you gain from playing,” she said. “Both my teams from soccer and softball season are my family, and I would do anything for any of them. My coaches are also huge influences in my life and I couldn’t be more blessed to know them.”
O’Donnell doesn’t have a favorite sport or a favorite moment from her athletic career, but is very proud of her team making the District 6 Championship game against West Branch this past fall.
“I feel very strongly about both (sports) and I put the same amount of effort and dedication into each of them,” O’Donnell said. “I believe that if you’re going to take time to do something, you should do it to your best ability, or don’t do it at all.
“Any game that I played was my favorite. I am so lucky to get to do what I love. My biggest accomplishment though was making it to the District 6 finals for soccer. It was a heartbreaking game for sure, but we all worked so hard to get there, and it paid off.”
The daughter of Robert and Mary O’Donnell, Madison is also involved in a number of other activities including National Honor Society, Leadership Advisory Committee, Math Club, Renaissance Club, History Club, Advanced Art Club, Friends of Rachel Club, and Varsity Club.
And she would have earned her fourth letter in softball and her younger brother Jacob would have played for the Black Knight baseball team this spring had the spring season and school year not been cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I was heartbroken, to say the least, and I still am,” O’Donnell said. “I think I will be for a long time to come. The worst thing of all is not getting to experience all the things a high school senior looks forward to for their entire school career. I won’t get to play high school softball ever again. We didn’t have a senior night or even get to play any games.
“The questions still remain if the seniors are going to experience any of the ‘lasts’. Will we have a prom or even get to walk across the stage to receive our diplomas we’ve been working so hard towards? Everything is just up in the air right now and it is sad we even have to think about these things as students.”
Despite the upheaval and uncertainty that she and all seniors across the state are facing, O’Donnell remains thankful for what she has and hopeful for the future.
“Even with all of this chaos in the world going on, I would like to thank my family for being here for me and showing nothing but your continuous support,” she said. “To my teachers and the administration at Moshannon Valley, thank you for your dedication to the students as we all adjust to these changes and continue to work with what we have. Community members, thank you for being supportive and showing nothing but love and reassuring us that everything will be okay. I hope everyone stays healthy and safe. There are better things coming.”