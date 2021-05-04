HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley’s Leigha Anderson has been playing softball since midway through elementary school when the sport finally became available to kids in her area.
She played Little League baseball until turning her attention to softball in fifth grade and never looking back. Anderson will earn her fourth varsity letter as a member of the Damsel varsity softball team this spring.
The daughter of Lorelei and Christopher Anderson, Leigha has two younger siblings, a brother Noah and a sister Annabeth, who is following in Leigha’s footsteps as a member of the junior high softball team, as well as the junior high soccer team.
Anderson’s favorite sport is obviously softball.
“I have played travel ball ever since I was 14 and all the memories and friendships I have made through softball are something that are very special to me,” Anderson said.
Those friendships are one of the things she likes most about playing.
“What I like best about playing sports is the competitiveness and the bonds you make with your teammates and coaches,” she said.
Anderson has a lot of great memories from her years playing softball, but one weekend a few years ago certainly stands out.
“My favorite game I have played in was with my one travel team, 14u Wolfpack,” she said.
“We played in a tournament in Irvona and played 10 games in two days and ended up winning first place at that tournament.
“My favorite softball memory also took place during this tournament because I earned the nickname ‘Scoops’ because I didn’t make a single error during this tournament. I stopped every ball that came my way.”
In addition to softball, Anderson in involved in many other activities including including National Honor Society, Math Club, Superintendent’s Advisory, Friends of Rachel Club, History Club, Varsity Club, Spanish Club, Art Club, and Walking in Yoga. She is also a Social Studies Aide for Mrs. Buell and served at the volleyball statistician.
Anderson plans to work at Delgrosso’s Amusement Park this summer.
Despite being busy with so many extracurricular activities, Anderson says it’s not hard to find time for everything.
“When you like doing certain things so much you find the time and energy to balance it all,” she said.
Like all other spring athletes, Anderson was robbed of her 2020 season due to the COVID pandemic, which was especially tough on her after losing her 2019 campaign because of injury. That has certainly made her appreciate getting to play in 2021.
“(COVID) has impacted my views on sports because it made me realize not to take anything for granted and to play every game like it’s your last,” she said. The reasoning it has made me realize this is because I did not get to play my sophomore year due to tearing my right ACL and meniscus and then I was robbed of my junior year due to COVID.
“There were times this year that I didn’t think I would get to see my senior season, and I am very grateful and play my hardest every game because you never know when your season can end because of a corona outbreak.
“Even though we are going through a tough time, we will find a way out of it.”
That positive outlook most likely comes from her late grandfather James Anderson, who Leigha says is her role model.
“He is my role model because no matter what the circumstance, whether it be negative or positive he always found a way to smile about something,” she said. “He also was my biggest supporter and continues to be my biggest supporter up in heaven.”
Anderson’s future plans are to attend Penn State Altoona and pursue a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She will not be playing college sports due to a torn ACL in her left knee that she chose not to get repaired.