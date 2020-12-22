HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley’s Kalie Fleck has a busy schedule. The three-sport athlete plays softball and volleyball and has been a cheerleader for the last three years.
The daughter of Kandi and Raymond Fleck began softball in seventh grade and volleyball in ninth grade. She started cheerleading in 10th grade and has a total of 8 letters in the three sports.
Fleck has an older brother, Jacob, who raced go-karts.
Of the three, the Damsel senior said her favorite sport is volleyball.
“My favorite sport is volleyball because the environment of the game is hype and nonstop,” said Fleck. “It has also made me push my limits beyond what I thought I was capable of achieving.”
Fleck said she loves making new friends and pushing herself to get better, something she was afraid of in elementary school.”I’ve never played sports in elementary school and was scared to join in high school, but I did it anyway and that was the best choice I’ve ever made,” she said. “While playing along side of my teammates we were making life long lasting memories that I’ll never forget it.”
Fleck said her favorite memory came on the softball diamond.
“The first time I’ve received a MVP medal would probably be one of my favorite moments/accomplishments,” she said. “We were at a softball tournament in Bellwood and it was the first year of me playing third base. I usually played center field or shortstop, so at the end of the game when I was awarded with the medal I was very surprised.”
Fleck said while she doesn’t have one specific role model, she has found inspiration in her older teammates.
“I would always look up to the older girls because they were a great bunch of kids,” she said. “The group of girls two years before me and last year were probably the most memorable. One reason being because there were a lot of them, and two being that anyone of them would help anybody out no matter what. Every grade above me I looked up to, they just presented themselves the right way that made any young player want to be like them.”
Fleck said the pandemic brought a lot of changes her way, including the cancellation of her junior softball season.
“I’ve always valued playing sports, so my outlooked didn’t really change on them,” she said. “On the other hand, playing sports through a pandemic is a new experience and a struggle dealing with all the restrictions. I hated playing without people in the stands, that would have to be the worse thing about playing this year. I am very thankful that we were still able to have a season, though.”
Outside of sports, Fleck enjoys fishing, hunting and riding. She likes hanging out with her friends and jamming to music as well.
At MVHS, she is involved in history club, math club, National Honor Society and gardening club.
After graduation, Fleck plans to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania to major in sonography or engineering. She would also like to join the Air Force.
She doesn’t plan to continue playing sports in college.