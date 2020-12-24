HOUTZDALE — Moshannnon Valley’s Justice Miller has been one of the pieces of helping turn around the Damsel’s volleyball program.
The daughter of Ashley and Robert Miller has played the sport since she was in ninth grade. She has earned one letter.
She said the COVID-19 pandemic really changed how she saw sports and her outlook on life in general.
“I saw that no matter what is going on in the world you still have to push yourself and just overcome whatever may happen,” Miller said.
She said volleyball is her favorite sport.
“It helped me make the best of high school and showed me what it’s like to put your all into a sport,” said Miller.
Her favorite memory came this season when her volleyball team played Claysburg-Kimmel.
“All the sets were close and it made the whole team come together as one and do the best we could do,” Miller said.
“Playing in that game made me realize how far we have come and how much we could put into a game.”
Miller said she enjoys the time she gets to spend with her friends playing sports.
“I like the ability to try new things during the season and having my friends push me to do my best,” she said.
Miller said she looks to one of her peers as her role model — former basketball standout Emma Kitko, who also played volleyball and softball at Moshannon Valley.
“When I played on the team with her she always helped us younger girls out and always pushed everyone to do their best,” Miller said. “She never gave up and that’s what made me continue this sport and always try harder each and every practice/game.”
Miller, who has a younger sister Kallie, said that outside of school she participates in dance. She also enjoys hanging out with her family, friends and boyfriend Boston Bloom.
After graduation, Miller plans to attend the Pennsylvania College of Technology to become a radiographer.