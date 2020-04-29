HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley’s Jacey Williams gets a rush from playing sports.
The daughter of Stacey Williams and the late Joe Williams has played volleyball since ninth grade and softball since 10th.
“I love both volleyball and softball,” she said. “When I play volleyball, it just gives me a type of rush when I am on the court with my teammates trying to fight to win the volley, and during softball I love to be able to celebrate with my team and cheer them on.”
Williams has a younger brother, Skyler, who wrestles and plays football.
She said she plays sports because she just loves spending time with her friends.
“I love being able to spend time with my teammates bonding and making memories,” said Williams.
She counts those same teammates and coaches as her inspiration.
“I have always looked up to my teammates and my coaches for always having my back. They are my biggest role models,” Williams said.
Williams is quite busy outside of sports as well. She is in the Math Club, History Club, Gardening Club, Spanish Club and Varsity Club. She also participates in chorus and marching band, and is a member of the Tri M Music Honors Society.
In her free time, Williams volunteers at the Houtzdale Fire Company and likes to spend time helping out on her friend’s farm feeding cows.
She said balancing her busy life has always come easy to her.
“It’s all about how you manage your time,” she said. “I always try to get my school work done in school as much as I can so after school I will have time to go to practice, go to the fire hall and eat. Some days it may be harder than others but I just keep pushing forward to get my stuff done.”
She said she was disappointed with the way her senior year has come to a close.
“Never in a million years would I have thought my senior year would be like this,” Williams said. “I feel that my class is missing out on all the last year memories that everyone else was able to enjoy. It’s a shame things have to be like this, that I won’t be able to have a softball game my senior year or have the perfect prom or graduation.
“I just have been keeping my head up and pushing forward because that’s all I am able to do at a time like this.”
After graduation, Williams plans to attend Lock Haven University Clearfield and will major in criminal justice. After college she plans to enroll in the police academy.