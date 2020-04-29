HOUTZDALE — Overcoming a serious injury in high school is always tough. But for Moshannon Valley’s Bryanna Anderson, she was able to bounce back at full strength and finish out her senior year of volleyball and cheerleading.
“My 11th grade year of volleyball was cut short due to me ripping ligaments in my ankle,” Anderson said. “But, I had surgery at the end of that school year and I feel I made an amazing recovery and came back strong for my senior year.”
Anderson, the daughter of Patricia and Richard Anderson has been involved with cheerleading since kindergarten. She started playing volleyball in ninth grade. She has a letter in each sport.
The Damsel has five siblings — Brendan, Zane, Richard Jr., Nevaeh and Kamdyn.
She said she enjoys playing sports because of the team aspect.
“My favorite thing about playing sports is the strength it takes from each person to make the team work,” said Anderson.
That’s one of the main reasons that Anderson said volleyball is her favorite sport.
“It makes me feel like a strong individual and being strong individually makes a very strong team,” she said.
Anderson said her favorite game memory is against Juniata Valley this past season.
“My favorite game would be when we played Juniata Valley and I spiked on their very tall middle,” she said. “I have never felt so proud of myself after that moment.”
Anderson is also involved in Drama Club and Skills USA through the Clearfield County Vo-Tech.
She credits the school’s teachers for helping her when she was overwhelmed with school work.
“I don’t find it hard to balance school and sports because most of our sports and club advisers are teachers so they are there to help when you have free time if you need help on your school work,” said Anderson.
The Damsel senior also credits her hard work and determination to her role model — NBA star Stephen Curry.
“Stephen Curry is my role model because no matter what life throws at him he stays strong and comes back working even harder than before,” she said.
Anderson said while the closing of school has been hard on the seniors, it doesn’t effect her as much because she doesn’t play a spring sport.
After graduation, Anderson plans to attend Mount Aloysius to major in medical imaging-ultrasonography.
She hopes to play volleyball as well.