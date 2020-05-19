HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley’s Ben Murawski has been a staple on the football field and basketball court for the Knights.
The son of Jody and Lori Murawski started playing basketball in second grade before picking up youth football in fourth grade.
They are sports that his siblings also participate in. Older brother Jacob was a football and basketball star at the school, while younger sister Emily started on the basketball team and participates in band front.
Murawski is a three-time letterwinner in football and basketball, but he says his favorite sport is football.
“Friday nights are special with the buildup that occurs every week,” he said. “The community really comes together and supports us.”
Murawski averaged 5.7 per carry for the Knights, finishing the year with 292 yards. He was also 34-of-80 passing with 503 yards.
The Knight senior said he likes playing sports because of the team aspect.
“I enjoy being with my friends and teammates,” he said. “Sports teach you to focus on the greater good and working as a team rather than as an individual. Everyone brings something to the table.”
Murawski said his favorite game was the Homecoming game against Williamsburg where Mo Valley came out on top 44-24.
He said he also enjoyed playing basketball his freshman year with his brother, who was a senior at the time.
Outside of sports, Murawski is involved in the Varsity Club, History Club, Math Club and Art Club.
He said he also loves the outdoors and likes to hunt and fish. He is active in his church and enjoys spending time with his family.
Murawski said he looks up to his grandfather Barry Williams as his role model.
“My Pop (Barry Williams) would be someone that I looked up to as a role model,” said Murawski. “He taught me a lot about being a good teammate because he was always willing to give someone a helping hand.”
Murawski said being active in so many things at the school taught him time management in a positive way.
“No, I did not find it to be difficult (to balance everything),” he said. “I feel that being involved kept me busy and taught me time management skills.”
Murawski was disappointed with the way his senior year was abruptly ended.
“It is sad to lose the last few months of our senior year, but it has taught me to never take anything for granted,” he said.
Murawski plans to attend Penn State Altoona and major in elementary education.