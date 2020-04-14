HOUTZDALE — Aubrey Dotts’ senior season is one she won’t likely forget — even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state.
Dotts helped usher in a new sport at the school, one of just three senior girls to participate in the inaugural cross country team.
Then Dotts was the lone senior on the girls basketball team, which featured a new coach and a slew of freshmen and sophomores.
But the senior Damsel led by example, giving the underclassmen in those sports a glimpse of what it takes to have success in sports.
Dotts is a three-time letterwinner in basketball and softball. She also earned a letter in her lone cross country season this year.
But her favorite sport is basketball.
“My favorite sport is basketball because it has become much more than just a game to me,” Dotts said. It has also put some of the best people in my life; whether it be teammates, coaches, opponents, and even fans.”
Dotts was showered with gifts on Senior Night during basketball. The elementary basketball team even made her posters with candy and gave her a gift.
The Damsel said the reason she loves sports is the relationships that develop between all involved.
“Some things I like best about sports are building relationships with teammates and coaches, playing against people from other schools that I know, and making memories that I will carry with me forever,” she said.
Dotts has two brothers — Jaron, who is in ninth grade and participates in football and wrestling, and 1-year-old Ryker.
She is the daughter of Melanie Dotts and Nathan Dotts. Her mom is the assistant basketball coach.
Still, her favorite memory comes from another sport — softball.
“One of my favorite games I played in was a softball game at home against Williamsburg last season,” she said. “Emma Kitko and I both hit solo home runs and we won 5-4.”
Dotts also participates in National Honor Society, varsity club, yearbook, art club, math club, history club, renaissance club, gardening club and powderpuff football.
She said it’s hard sometimes to keep everything balanced.
“At times it can be difficult to balance sports with clubs/activities and school work, but I like the challenge and I always have something to be doing,” she said.
Dotts’ role model is former Penn State women’s basketball player Maggie Lucas.
“When I was younger, I would watch her play at Penn State and now she is in the WNBA,” Dotts said. “It’s nice to see someone from a smaller area make it big time.”
And while Dotts is headed off to college in the fall, she is sad she won’t get the chance to participate in her senior season of softball.
“I think that a decision was made far too early about closing schools and stopping sports,” she said. “It saddens me knowing that I won’t get to have those “lasts” with my friends, that I won’t get to hear the crack of the ball on the bat one last time, and that so many seniors are missing out on some of the best times. Everyone says that senior year is the best year and it’s heartbreaking that we won’t get to live it out.”
Dotts is heading to Penn State Altoona to pursue a degree in nursing.