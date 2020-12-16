HOUTZDALE — The thrill of a challenge is what drives Moshannon Valley’s Alyssa Anderson — a two-sport athlete for the Damsels.
Anderson, the daughter of Stephanie and Jason Anderson, has played softball since fourth grade, and picked up volleyball her freshman year. She is a three-time letterwinner in both sports.
Sports run in the Anderson family, as her younger brother, Justin, plays junior high football, baseball and also wrestles.
“The thing I like best about playing sports is the memories you make with your team,” Anderson said. “No where else do you have a bunch of people with the same goal and excitement than when you’re about to play a game. Or, even at practice when you all get together to try and figure out the best way to make everything work. You make so many friends and it’s just something you’ll never forget.”
Anderson said of the two sports she plays, softball is definitely her favorite.
“I love the team and the challenge that every play is different,” she said. “And, I’m a catcher so I’m in every play and I get to make the calls. It’s so exciting when you go up to bat and you just crush the ball. It’s definitely my favorite sport because it’s just always fun and you always have someone backing you up!.”
The Damsel senior said her favorite memory came in ninth grade during softball season, when she hit a bases-clearing triple.
“We were playing Williamsburg and I was up to bat and the bases were loaded,” she recalls. “The pitcher pitched the ball right down the middle and I crushed it. I completely cleared the bases and got a triple. I remember everyone cheering and yelling, and it was one of the best feelings in the world.”
Anderson said that it was her teammates her freshman year that she looks up to as a role models, including former multi-sport athlete McKenzie McCoy.
“I would definitely say the girls who graduated two years before me as they pushed me to do my best and never let me give up,” said Anderson. “McKenzie McCoy was a big one for me. She was always there helping everyone anytime they needed it and never let anyone quote or give up. She always pushed herself to do her best as well, so I definitely do look up to her and the other older girls that I got to play with over the years.”
Anderson said that while she is happy to get to finish her senior volleyball season, she said it was definitely different not having fans for much of the season.
“Covid hasn’t really changed my opinion about sports, but it did make me appreciate having fans,” she said. “I remember going to certain schools and complaining about their student section being so loud. Then to go there this year to a completely empty gym was just crazy. I would have given anything to have a full student section and a big crowd for my senior year. It definitely made me work harder because of this change, but I was just happy to even be playing this year.”
Outside of sports, Anderson likes spending time with friends, going shopping or bowling. She also enjoys being outside and likes to take her side-by-side out riding. Anderson also enjoys hunting and fishing.
The Moshannon Valley senior is also a member of the National Honor Society, as well as the History, Varsity and Math clubs.
Anderson plans to attend Slippery Rock University to major in business/sports management. She said she is also interested in trying out for the softball team.