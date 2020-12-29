HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley’s Aaron Wonderling began his football career in first grade. He continued to play all the way through high school, earning three varsity letters for the Black Knights.
The son of Don and Nichole Wonderling, Aaron was a two-way starter on the offensive and defensive lines as a senior, earning Progressland honorable mention status on offense. Defensively, he had 22 tackles and a sack for the Black Knights, who had just four seniors on the team to help navigate a young group through a season played in a pandemic.
“COVID-19 did not change my outlook on sports or how I feel about them, but it certainly changed the way we played the season and we really missed having our usual fans in the stands,” Wonderling said. “I hope that next year’s team can enjoy a normal season without the worries of COVID-19.”
Aaron is the second Wonderling to go through the Black Knight program, following older brother Alan, a 2019 graduate that played guard.
“My brother has always been a great role model,” Wonderling said. “He taught me what football was really about.”
The only sport he has played, football is obviously Wonderling’s favorite.
“Football is my favorite sport,” he said. “I enjoy the physical aspect of the game. There’s nothing like taking out an opposing player.”
Football also gave Wonderling one of his best high school memories.
“One of my favorite games was a JV game against Bellwood in 2019,” he said. “It poured for days before and during the game. It was like playing football on a slip and slide. We had a blast.”
Another thing Wonderling really enjoys about the sport is that it presents an opportunity for him to get better every time he steps on the field.
“Playing football was a daily challenge,” he said. “I enjoyed the challenge of trying to do better every day.”
Wonderling also likes to do things that challenge him outside of high school.
“I love to hunt,” he said. “It provides a challenge and allows me to be outdoors. This year I began to archery hunt.”
In addition to playing football and enjoying the outdoors, Wonderling is involved in a plethora of other activities.
“I earned my second degree black belt in 2019 with the Warriors for the Cross Tang So Do Karate group and my Eagle Scout with the Boy Scouts of America in 2018,” Wonderling said. “I’m an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Houtzdale.”
After graduation, Wonderling plans to attend The Pennsylvania College of Technology and major in Construction Management.
“After earning my bachelors’ degree, I hope to get a good job and eventually start my own construction company,” he said.